The sporting weekend in pictures

Chelsea powered to the top of the Premier League table thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s strong performance, while Anna Nordqvist won the Women’s Open at Carnoustie Here, PA looks at the weekend’s top sporting pictures.

Romelu Lukaku, pictured, salutes the Chelsea fans after netting on his second debut for the Blues in the 2-0 win at Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Romelu Lukaku, left, and Reece James, right, both found the net at Arsenal to send Chelsea top of the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Anna Nordqvist, pictured, is all smiles as she gets her hands on the Women’s Open trophy after victory at Carnoustie (Ian Rutherford/PA) (PA Wire)

Amateur champion Louise Duncan, left, celebrates Women’s Open victory alongside Anna Nordqvist, right, in Scotland (Ian Rutherford/PA) (PA Wire)

Marizanne Kapp, pictured, starred as the Oval Invincibles claimed victory in the inaugural Hundred women’s final (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Paul Stirling, right, en route to a match-winning 61 as Southern Brave won the inaugural men’s Hundred final (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Harry Kane, left, was back in action for Tottenham at Wolves despite continued links to a big-money transfer to Manchester City (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Jack Grealish, pictured, toasts his first goal for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s men overwhelmed Norwich 5-0 on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Sadio Mane, left, bags Liverpool’s second goal in their Premier League win over Burnley on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)