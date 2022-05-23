Man City celebrate and Zlatan adds to his trophy haul – Monday’s sporting social

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson saluted the departing Divock Origi.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 23 May 2022 19:43
Manchester City’s players celebrate (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 23.

Football

Manchester City were celebrating winning the Premier League title.

Jack Grealish joined Gucci.

Bruno Fernandes admits things could have gone better.

Jordan Henderson saluted the departing Divock Origi.

Liverpool’s players responded after missing out on the title.

Richarlison says lessons must be learnt.

Kalvin Phillips thanked the Leeds fans.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic added to his trophy cabinet.

Bastian Schweinsteiger took a trip down memory lane.

The Premier League looked back.

Golf

Justin Thomas won the US PGA after a comeback that was among the biggest ever.

Lee Westwood reflected on a tough week.

Ian Poulter shared a tribute to his son.

Formula One

Alex Albon did not enjoy his weekend in Barcelona.

