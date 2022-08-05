Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Premier League back and celebrations for Fred Sirieix – Friday’s sporting social

The television presenter’s daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won Commonwealth diving gold.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 05 August 2022 18:27
The return of the Premier League had people talking (Mike Egerton/PA)
The return of the Premier League had people talking (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 5.

Football

The Premier League was back.

Recommended

Not exactly a shock result for Alessia Russo!

Fellow Euro winner Jill Scott was back behind the counter.

Chelsea mocked Brighton’s previous statement after signing Marc Cucurella.

Levi Colwill went on loan to Brighton.

His new team-mate had a fresh look.

And he wasn’t the only one.

Jack Grealish celebrated his City anniversary.

Lucas Radebe made a discovery.

Cricket

Eoin Morgan enjoyed his evening’s work.

Commonwealth Games

Fred was a proud man.

There were more great dives on show… in the badminton!

Boxing

AJ was in the mood for fighting.

MMA

Recommended

Conor McGregor wished his mate well.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in