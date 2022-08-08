The sporting weekend in pictures
The Premier League returned and there were mixed fortunes for the England teams at the Commonwealth Games.
The Premier League’s return saw newly promoted Fulham share an unexpected draw with Liverpool while Brighton picked up their first ever win at Old Trafford over Manchester United as Erik ten Hag lost his first competitive match in charge.
At the Commonwealth Games, England’s cricketers missed out on a medal as they lost out to New Zealand in the bronze match but England’s hockey team claimed gold.
There was an all-English podium in the men’s three-metre springboard as Dan Goodfellow took gold for England, with Jordan Houlden securing silver and Jack Laugher with bronze on Saturday night.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at an action-packed sporting weekend in pictures.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.