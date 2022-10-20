Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England’s Jack Willis: Don’t think I’ll ever get over what has happened at Wasps

Former Premiership champions face relegation from top flight.

Andrew Baldock
Thursday 20 October 2022 10:46
Jack Willis is a long-serving player at Wasps (David Davies/PA)
Jack Willis is a long-serving player at Wasps (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

England international Jack Willis doubts he will ever get over the demise of Gallagher Premiership club Wasps.

Coventry-based Wasps are facing relegation from the Premiership after their entire playing and coaching staff were made redundant on Monday among 167 job losses.

Administrators FRP are seeking new buyers, although it is understood that one party – Terminum Capital – has withdrawn its interest.

Willis joined the Wasps academy in 2015, moving on to gain senior England recognition and win Premiership player of the season honours, but the 25-year-old – whose younger brother Tom is also at the club – is now among numerous players facing an uncertain future.

“I genuinely don’t think I’ll ever get over what happened this week at Wasps, and it is hard to put into words how sad I feel to see my boyhood club end in this way,” Willis said, on Twitter.

Recommended

“Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for their unwavering support during the highs and the lows.

“I would also like to thank the staff and players who have genuinely become family to me. Letting go of that special group that will never be together again is truly devastating.

I will treasure every experience, every memory in a Wasps shirt

Jack Willis

“It has been an absolute pleasure being alongside my best mates every single day whilst doing what I love.

“I can’t describe how much that means to me and my family, and we will always be grateful for that.

“I came to this club as a boy, and now leave with a family of my own. I will treasure every experience, every memory in a Wasps shirt. Thank you for everything.

“Most of all, I’d like to thank Wasps for making my dream of playing alongside my brother come true. From the back garden, to the Academy, to a Premiership final – it seems quite surreal looking back, and memories made that will last a lifetime.”

A successful takeover would see Wasps’ suspension from the Premiership lifted, enabling them to play again this season, but time is not on their side amid concerns that too many cancelled fixtures would distort the integrity of the league.

Recommended

Wasps were hit by a winding-up order from HM Revenue and Customs for £2million in unpaid tax, while also needing to repay a £35m bond which had helped finance the club’s relocation to Coventry in 2014.

Their decorated history includes winning four Premiership titles and the European Cup twice.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in