Bath’s Premiership Rugby Cup tie against Exeter postponed due to absences

Bath’s Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Exeter on December 29 has been cancelled due to a combination of coronavirus issues and injuries leaving Bath without enough front row forwards to fulfil the fixture.

A statement from the Somerset club said Premiership Rugby would determine the points allocation for the cancelled game over the coming days, while their league clash with London Irish on January 3 is unaffected.

“It is with regret we share that our Round 3 Premiership Rugby Cup fixture against Exeter Chiefs scheduled for Wednesday 29 December at the Rec cannot go ahead safely,” read a statement on bathrugby.com.

“We have worked hard to find a solution, including sourcing additional players; however, a combination of Covid-related player absences and existing injuries means an insufficient number of front row forwards are available to fulfil a matchday 23.

“Furthermore, there is not enough time to add any further players to our squad who we can be confident are Covid free, and with a Gallagher Premiership fixture scheduled within the next seven days, the safety of our wider squad and staff must be paramount.

“Therefore, our fixture has been cancelled. Premiership Rugby will determine the points allocation for this fixture over the coming days in line with the Premiership Rugby Cup regulations.

“Our Gallagher Premiership game against London Irish on Monday 3 January remains unaffected.”

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: “Our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with Bath Rugby and Exeter Chiefs and we will give the clubs any support they need. We wish everyone affected a full and speedy recovery.

“Neither Premiership Rugby nor the club will be naming any of the players or staff involved and we’d ask everyone to respect their privacy.”