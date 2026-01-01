Press Association’s best sports pictures of 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It has been a fantastic year for British sport, from securing the Ryder Cup as part of the European team to Lando Norris conquering the F1 world – 2025 has seen incredible success.

As always, Press Association photographers have been at the heart of the action as it unfolds. Here, chief sports photographer David Davies talks us through some of his favourite images that he captured across the year.

Team Europe captain Luke Donald celebrates with the Ryder Cup Trophy on day three of the 2025 Ryder Cup at the Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale on September 28.

This was the post-match celebrations. After all the trophy celebrations and press conferences, the team came out on to the practice green and celebrated with the European fans.

It just turned into utter chaos, champagne everywhere, much soaking of players – but this was probably the best shot of the captain holding the trophy while getting a face full of champagne.

Hugo Keenan of the British and Irish Lions celebrates a series victory following the Qatar Airways Lions Tour second test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 26.

Winning try scorer Hugo Keenan is chaired around the MCG after the Lions win the test series against Australia. A bit like the Luke Donald picture, it was a chaotic post-match celebration – but this was relatively easy to get as you could see his team-mates starting to lift him, and then it was just a case of getting a good position, which I managed to do.

British and Irish Lions’ Sione Tuipulotu is tackled by Australia’s Len Ikitau during the Qatar Airways Lions Tour match at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on July 19.

This was a sequence of action which produced this shot in the middle of it. Tuipulotu was tackled in midfield and as he was tackled, he rolled to try and get out the tackle – producing this picture. Although it might look painful, it was mid-roll and is probably a wince of discomfort rather than pain.

Greyhounds racing at Valley Greyhound Stadium in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly County Borough, Wales, on March 13.

This was part of a feature to do with greyhound racing being banned in Wales. The track gave me good access and so I took full advantage and put a remote under the rail on the corner for a couple of races. Although this was shot at 10,000th of a second, there is still a bit of movement – but I think the angle and face of the dog are strong enough to carry that.

This was a picture only possible because of new camera technology being able to go up to such a fast shutter speed. We are used to perfect, good quality images – razor sharp and clean. We forget sometimes that not being totally perfect gives a picture a bit of atmosphere.

McLaren’s Lando Norris during free practice at the Lusail International Circuit ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix on November 28.

Desperately looking for a sunset on a flat featureless circuit, I went to what was probably the best spot with the cleanest sky, but it was still a bit messy. So I wedged the camera under the barriers on the ground to get the low angle, used the screen on the back to frame it up with the light and then just had to get it sharp.

New Zealand players perform the Haka during the Quilter Nations Series match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on November 22.

I had actually forgotten about the pre-match Haka. I went up the side to do the teams walking out when I remembered, but the spot down the side should have been OK but for all the subs standing in the way.

I hopped over the gate and into the stand and shot from the top of the first tier of the stand, and had the good fortune that the stadium turned off the lights and spotlit the Haka.

Then it was just a case of shooting it and getting the right shape and expressions to pick the best frame.

Bristol Rovers’ Lino Sousa is challenged by Peterborough’s Samuel Joseph Hughes during the Sky Bet League One match at the Memorial Stadium, Bristol, on February 2.

A quiet Sunday afternoon diary filler on a nice sunny day. Bristol Rovers do actually have a reasonably high stand for a small ground, so I got up the top of it to shoot some shadows. This one worked well, but worked even better by turning it upside down. The symmetry worked really well and turning it upside down pulled your eye to the shadows.

Jockeys standing ahead of the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase on day three of the Cheltenham Festival on March 13.

This was an access picture. Doing a job for the Jockey Club got me access to the weighing room. In there it is just a case of keeping your eye out for something interesting. I saw this lot waiting for their trainers to come in to brief them and saw it making a shape, so snapped it. It could be a jockey boyband album cover.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc during FP1 at the Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, on May 23.

This was a case of trying to reinvent the wheel. I have done this corner so many times, you can get what you need reasonably quickly – which leaves you a bit of time to play. Obviously the trees change each year and this time there was a gap to put the car in. I climbed inside the tree and then just had to frame it up. These kind of shots always look best with the Ferraris.

McLaren driver Lando Norris celebrates winning the Formula One world championship after finishing third at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 7.

This was a bit of luck really. I was in the designated photo position for the podium, but up to this point nothing much had happened. The champagne shot was not great as being in the UAE it was fizzy pop really, but after the other two drivers had left the podium, Lando just did not want to leave.

He started punching the air and made his way round to this position, and just did this repeatedly with and without the trophy.

Fortunately, I had a nice clean background as I had gone wider than everyone else and got lucky with where he decided to celebrate.