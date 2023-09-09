Watch live: Prince Harry arrives for opening of 2023 Invictus Games in Germany

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry is expected to attend the Invictus Games Host City Reception in the town hall of Duesseldorf.

The games will begin on Saturday 9 September, and last for eight days, with both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex set to attend.

The Invictus Games were created back in 2013, after the duke took a trip to see the Warrior Games in the United States. There, he saw how sports could help wounded veterans in their recovery, whether it be physically, socially, or mentally.

Prince Harry then came up with the idea to hold his own international version, which he called the Invictus Games, for “wounded, injured and sick Service personnel,” according to the royal family website.

The Duke of Sussex paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth on Thursday as he returned to Britain to attend an awards ceremony a day before the first anniversary of his grandmother’s death.