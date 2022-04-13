Prince Harry’s Invictus Games: What are they and when do they start?

The Invictus Games returns on Saturday after being postponed from 2020 to 2021, and then again to 2022 due to the pandemic.

The Games are an international sporting event for “wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women,” and have been held four times since its debut in 2014.

2022 marks the fifth Invictus Games and will see more than 500 competitors from 20 nations compete in a series of adaptive sports.

Participants will compete in ten sports: athletics, weightlifting, hand archery, indoor rowing, a Land Rover driving challenge, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, cycling, sitting volleyball and swimming.

Sir Keith Mills, Chairman of the Invictus Games Foundation, said: “We believe the next Invictus Games will act as an inspiration to competitors and those attending or watching at home.”

Here is everything you need to know.

When do the Invictus Games begin and end?

The games begin on Saturday 16 April and end on Friday 22 April.

Where are they being held?

They’re being held in The Hague, the Netherlands.

What is Harry and Meghan’s involvement?

Prince Harry launched the Invictus Games in London 2014, after seeing a British team compete at the US Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013, a competition for wounded servicemen in the U.S.

The duke said in a press release: “At its heart, the Invictus Games is about empowering every single person around the world.

“It’s a worldwide display of resilience, determination, and community for which each of us can draw inspiration.”

Around 300 competitors from 13 countries which fought alongside the UK in recent military campaigns took part in the 2014 event.

The Duchess of Sussex will join Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in The Hague for the first few days, says a spokesperson for the couple.

Where does ‘Invictus’ come from?

Organisers of the event say William Ernest Henley’s 16 line poem from 1875 ‘Invictus’ captures the spirit of the event.

An aumputee himself, the British poet’s work represents self-discipline and fortitude in adversity.

How can I watch it?

There are still no official broadcast details for the 2022 edition of the Games.

The BBC has the rights for all the coverage and will be offering highlights each day on BBC One.

