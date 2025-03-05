Watch live: Liverpool and PSG hold presser after reds seal smash-and-grab Champions League win
Watch live as Liverpool and PSG hold a press conference after the reds sealed a smash-and-grab Champions League win on Wednesday night (5 March).
Liverpool pulled off a 1-0 victory over Paris St Germain as substitute Harvey Elliott struck late on after the Ligue 1 champions had dominated for 87 minutes.
How Arne Slot’s side came through their Champions League last 16 first leg will take some analysing but it came down to sheer force of will, an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Alisson Becker and seizing the moment when it finally arose.
Alisson faced 27 shots and saved 10 of them but at times was the only thing standing in the way of complete annihilation against totally dominant opponents.
Slot admits his Champions League experience is limited, especially compared to PSG counterpart and former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, but he proved to have a golden touch when it came to substitutes, with another of his replacements Darwin Nunez providing the assist on the counter-attack.
