Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Qatar should not host Olympic Games, LGBTQ+ charity says

The World Cup is currently taking place in Qatar

Nick Mashiter
Saturday 03 December 2022 17:09
Comments
Qatar reportedly want to host the 2036 Olympics (Adam Davy/PA)
Qatar reportedly want to host the 2036 Olympics (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall insists Qatar should not host the Olympics with the country reportedly ready to bid for the Games.

Qatar, where same-sex relationships are criminalised, is said to want to deliver the Games in 2036, using the World Cup as a platform for its ambitions.

Many fans have encountered problems and had rainbow flags and other LGBTQ+ items of clothing confiscated when trying to enter stadiums at the tournament.

England and Wales also did not wear the OneLove armband in support of the LGBTQ+ community in their opening games after being threatened with sanctions by Fifa.

The Olympic community has more LGBTQ+ athletes than football, including Great Britain diver Tom Daley, and Qatar’s reported desire to provide the Games has been met with resistance.

Recommended

Liz Ward, director of programmes at Stonewall, told the PA news agency: “Sport has the unique power to bring people together as we cheer on our favourite teams and athletes.

“Everyone, including LGBTQ+ people, deserves to feel welcome and included at all major sporting events.

“LGBTQ+ people are criminalised in Qatar just for being themselves and no country which abuses the human rights of its people in this way should be awarded with the honour of hosting a major sporting tournament.”

Like the current World Cup, being staged in the winter for the first time because of summer temperatures in Doha, any Olympic Games in Qatar would also have to be moved.

It would not be the first time as the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo were held in October while Seoul 1988 and Sydney 2000 started in September.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in