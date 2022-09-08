Lewis Hamilton sends message of support for the Queen amid serious health fears
The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral
Lewis Hamilton said his thoughts are with the Queen amid serious health fears for the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.
The Queen, 96, is under medical supervision at Balmoral.
Speaking ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, seven-time Formula One world champion Hamilton, who was knighted last year, said: “It is definitely concerning. She has been such a strong leader for such a long, long time and so resilient.
“I know she has always been a real fighter, so my thoughts are with her, and the family, and my prayers are with them.
“I am hoping for better news soon.”
Buckingham Palace said in a statement issued at 12.32pm on Thursday the head of state is comfortable and royal physicians have recommended she stays under medical supervision as the future king, the Prince of Wales, and second in line to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge, cleared their diaries to dash to the Queen’s Scottish Highlands home.
The Queen’s four children – Charles, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – are either at her bedside or on their way, joined by the Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies