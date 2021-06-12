Campanelle on course for Royal Ascot return in Commonwealth Cup

Wesley Ward’s Campanelle is among 24 colts and fillies left in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot

Winner of the Queen Mary last year, Campanelle went on to take the Prix Morny in France too and then finish fourth at the Breeders’ Cup over a mile.

Clive Cox has a strong hand on Friday – with the improving Diligent Harry and Middle Park winner Supremacy, although the latter needs to put a dismal first run of the season behind him.

There is a strong challenger from France in the shape of Suesa, who has been impressive in remaining unbeaten for Francois Rohaut in four outings to date.

Archie Watson’s Dragon Symbol, narrowly beaten at Haydock last time out, is another well fancied – while Aidan O’Brien could drop Battleground in trip after he disappointed in the 2000 Guineas behind Poetic Flare.

Method, The Lir Jet, Dandalla, Happy Romance, Miss Amulet and Sacred are others who are likely to have plenty of supporters in the six-furlong Group One for three-year-olds.

O’Brien has supplemented The Mediterranean among 15 for the King Edward VII Stakes – from which, as expected, Sir Michael Stoute’s Bay Bridge is an absentee.

The Ballydoyle handler could also run Baton Rouge, Hector De Maris, Kyprios, Matchless, Sir Lamorak and Wordsworth.

William Haggas’ Alenquer will no doubt attract many backers, given he was last seen beating Derby winner Adayar at Sandown.

Sir Mark Todd will be saddling his first Royal Ascot runner in the shape of Tasman Bay, while Mark Johnston’s Gear Up could make a quick reappearance after the Derby.

There are 24 fillies in the Albany Stakes – with a pair from George Boughey’s stable to the fore, in Beautiful Sunshine and Cachet.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s Flotus, Ralph Becket’s Hello You and Ward’s Kaufymaker – who is thought more likely to run in the Coventry Stakes – and O’Brien’s Prettiest all made a big impression when winning on their debuts.

A total of 39 have been entered for the Sandringham Stakes, in which Roger Charlton’s Lucid Dreamer could look to bounce back from a below-par run in the Fred Darling.

The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes has attracted 43 entries – including Favorite Moon, who last ran in Australia for Haggas. Last year’s winner Scarlet Dragon could be back again.