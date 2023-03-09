Cheltenham Festival 2023: Day 4 race card and schedule for Friday

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rachael Blackmore looks to repeat her historic Gold Cup win from 2022 in this year’s Gold Cup riding A Plus Tard.

The Irishwoman dazzled last year at ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’, but she is not the favourite for this year’s race.

Many will still be backing Blackmore to take down the favourite though, which is Willie Mullins’ Galopin Des Champs.

While another former winner, Minella Indo in 2021, is just an outside shot this time around.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival with the full race card for Day 4 on Friday:

When is the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday 14 March and runs until Friday 17 March. There are seven races each day, beginning from 1.30pm GMT and concluding at 5.30pm.

Cheltenham Festival Day 4: Race schedule and latest odds

Odds via Betfair

1:30 Triumph Hurdle

Blood Destiny 7/4

Lossiemouth 15/8

Gala Marceau 9/2

Comfort Zone 10/1

Bo Zenith 20/1

Rightsotom, Scriptwriter, Tekao, Zenta 25/1

Afadil, Fils De Roi, Jackpot De Choisel, Je Garde 44/1

BAR 40/1

2:10 County Hurdle

Filey Bay 5/1

Gin Coco, Hunters Yarn, Pembroke 8/1

Path D’oroux, Sharjah, Winter Fog 9/1

Colonel Mustard, Pied Piper 12/1

Aucunrisque, Fil Dor, Il Etait Temps 14/1

First Street, Icare Allen, Magnor Glory, Petit Tonnerre, Soul Icon 16/1

Ballyadam 20/1, Fils D’oudairies, Hacker Des Places, Might I, Sa Fureur, Wonderwall 20/1

BAR 25/1

2:50 Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle

Corbetts Cross 10/3

Embassy Gardens 6/1

Hermes Allen, Hiddenvalley Lake, Three Card Brag 7/1

Sandor Clegane 8/1

Favori De Champdou 9/1

Money’s Star 10/1

Letsbeclearaboutit 11/1

Absolute Notions, Cool Survivor, Dawn Rising, Shanbally Kid 12/1

Rock My Way, Search For Glory 14/1

American Mike, Regal Blue, Seabank Bistro, Stay Away Fay 16/1

BAR 20/1

3:30 Gold Cup

Galopin Des Champs 6/4

Gravemansgame 6/1

A Plus Tard 15/2

Noble Yeats 8/1

Statler 9/1

Shishkin 10/1

Conflated, Protektorat 12/1

Ahoy Senor 14/1

Hewick, Minella Indo, Sounds Russian 20/1

Capodanno, Fury Road 33/1

The Real Whacker 40/1

Royale Pagaille 50/1

Eldorado Allen, Envoi Allen 66/1

Franco De Port, GA Law, Galvin 100/1

Angels Breath 150/1

Coole Body 250/1

4:10 St James’ Place Festival Hunters Chase

Vaucelet 2/1

Ferns Lock 7/2

Winged Leader 9/2

Famous Clermont 5/1

Billaway, Chris’s Dream 7/1

Bob and Co, Secret Investor 8/1

Its On The Line 11/1

Dorking Cock, Rocky’s Howya 12/1

Brain Power 14/1

Cat Tiger, Law Of Gold, Le Malin, Not That Fuisse 16/1

Black Op Dandy Dan, Dubai Quest, Go Go Geronimo, I K Brunel, Premier Magic, Shantou Flyer, The Storyteller 20/1

BAR 25/1

4:50 Mares Chase

Allegorie De Vassy 11/1

Impervious 9/4

Jeremys Flame 9/2

Magic Daze 10/1

Galla Des Liteaux 12/1

Elimay, Riviere Detel 14/1

Zambella 16/1

Dolcita 20/1

Fantastic Lady 22/1

Dinoblue, Pink Legend, Telmesomethinggirl 33/1

Maskada 40/1

Darrens Hope, Kapga De Lily, Kissesforkatie 66/1

5:30 Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle

Imagine, Spanish Harlem 6/1

Cool Survivor, Langer Dan 7/1

Three Card Brag 15/2

Iroko, Might I 12/1

Favori De Champdou, Sa Fureur, San Salvador 12/1

Hacker Des Places 14/1

Benson, Hauturiere, Irish Hill, Riaan, Zoffany Bay 16/1

Blue Sari, Buddy One, Da Capo Glory, Felix Desjy, Firm Footings, Grozni 20/1

BAR 25/1

Cheltenham Festival race schedule

Four days, 28 races and action aplenty - here’s the full schedule for Cheltenham in 2023 (All times GMT)

Champion Day – Tuesday, March 14

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm

Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2.10pm

Handicap Steeple Chase - 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle - 4.10pm

Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4.50pm

National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 5.30pm

Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 15

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2.10pm

Coral Cup Hurdle - 2.50pm

Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3.30pm

Cross-Country Steeple Chase - 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4.50pm

Champion Bumper - 5.30pm

St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 16

Turners Novices’ Chase - 1.30pm

Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase - 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle - 3.30pm

County Plate Chase - 4.10pm

Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4.50pm

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5.30pm

Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 17

Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1.30pm

Country Handicap Hurdle - 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2.50pm

Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3.30pm

Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase - 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase - 4.50pm

Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5.30pm

How to watch the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the best action on ITV, with live coverage on the channel on each of the four days. Registered users can watch online via ITVX.

What are the odds for the Gold Cup (3.30pm, Friday 17 March)?

Galopin Des Champs 13/8

Noble Yeats 15/2

A Plus Tard 8/1

Bravemansgame 8/1

Stattler 8/1

Ahoy Senor 12/1

Conflated 12/1

Protektorat 16/1

Hewick 20/1

Minella Indo 20/1

Shishkin 20/1

Sounds Russian 25/1

All others 33/1 or higher

What are the odds for the Queen Mother Champion Chase (Wednesday 15 March, 3.30pm)?

Energumene 13/8

Edwardstone 15/8

Editeur Du Gite 6/1

Gentleman de Mee 10/1

Blue Lord 14/1

Nube Negra 25/1

Greaneteen 33/1

Funambule Sivola 40/1

Captain Guiness 50/1

Chacun Pour Soi 50/1

Coeur Sublime 66/1

What are the odds for the Ryanair Chase (Thursday 15 March, 2.50pm)?

Shishkin 11/8

Blue Lord 5/1

Fury Road 6/1

Janidil 7/1

Envoi Allen 12/1

French Dynamite 14/1

Conflated 16/1

Fakir Doudairies 16/1

Pic Dorhy 16/1

Ga Law 20/1

Haut En Couleurs 20/1

Hitman 22/1

Funambule Sivola 25/1

All others 40/1 or higher

What are the odds for the Stayers Hurdle (Thursday 15 March, 3.30pm)?

Blazing Khal 11/4

Teahupoo 7/2

Home By The Lee 6/1

Flooring Porter 7/1

Maries Rock 7/1

Gold Tweet 9/1

Ashdale Bob 14/1

Klassical Dream 14/1

Paisley Park 16/1

Asterion Forlonge 20/1

Buzz 20/1

Haut En Couleurs 20/1

Dashel Drasher 25/1

Sir Gerhard 25/1

All others 33/1 or higher