Cheltenham Festival 2023 race card, runners and full schedule

Rachael Blackmore returns to Cheltenham Festival this week looking to create more history after an astounding win in the Gold Cup in 2022.

As well as the Gold Cup, punters will be excited to take in the Champion Hurdle and plenty more Grade 1 races.

And British trainers will be out for revenge after taking a heavy beating to their Irish counterparts last year, conceding the Prestbury Cup 12 months ago with just 10 wins compared to 18 Irish victories.

The festival provides a massive £274m boost to the local economy, a study from the University of Gloucestershire has found. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival including the full race card and Day 1 schedule for Tueday:

When is the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday 14 March and runs until Friday 17 March. There are seven races each day, beginning from 1.30pm GMT and concluding at 5.30pm.

Cheltenham Festival race schedule

Four days, 28 races and action aplenty - here’s the full schedule for Cheltenham in 2023 (All times GMT)

Champion Day – Tuesday, March 14

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm

Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2.10pm

Handicap Steeple Chase - 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle - 4.10pm

Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4.50pm

National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 5.30pm

Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 15

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2.10pm

Coral Cup Hurdle - 2.50pm

Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3.30pm

Cross-Country Steeple Chase - 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4.50pm

Champion Bumper - 5.30pm

St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 16

Turners Novices’ Chase - 1.30pm

Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase - 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle - 3.30pm

County Plate Chase - 4.10pm

Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4.50pm

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5.30pm

Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 17

Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1.30pm

Country Handicap Hurdle - 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2.50pm

Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3.30pm

Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase - 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase - 4.50pm

Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5.30pm

Weather forecast

Expect a little drizzle on day one at Cheltenham on Tuesday, with 19-25 percent chance of rain throughout the day. Temperatures vary from 7-8C across the day.

Fans can factor in the likelihood of a ‘soft’ ground for Day 1’s races.

How to watch the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the best action on ITV, with live coverage on the channel on each of the four days. Registered users can watch online via ITVX.

Cheltenham Festival Day 1: Race schedule and latest odds

1:30 Supreme Novices Hurdle

Facile Vega 2/1

Marine Nationale 10/3

Impaire Et Pase 5/1

Il Etait Temps 6/1

Gaelic Warrior, Luccia 8/1

Tahmuras 10/1

High Definition 11/1

Diverge, Hunters Yarn 14/1

Chasing Fire 16/1

Inthepocket 20/1

Dark Raven, Doctor Bravo, Rare Edition 25/1

Colonel Harry, In Excess, Nemean Lion, Strong Leader 33/1

BAR 40/1

2:10 Arkle Chase

El Fabiolo, Jonbon 6/4

Dysart Dynamo 9/2

Saint Roi 8/1

Appreciate It, Banbridge 10/1

Final Orders 12/1

Sir Gerhard 14/1

Hallow Games 33/1

BAR 40/1

2:50 Ultima Handicap Chase

Corach Rambler, Into Overdrive 7/1

Nasalam 15/2

Fastorslow 8/1

Oscar Elite, The Goffer, Threeunderthrufive 10/1

Stumptown 11/1

Happygolucky 12/1

Beauport, Coeur Serein, Iron Bridge, Lord Accord, Monbeg Genius, Our Power, Remastered, Tea Clipper 14/1

Adamantly Chosen, Dunboyne, Next Destination, The Big Breakaway 16/1

Cloudy Glen, Empire Steel, Fanion D’estruval, I Am Maximus, Lifetime Ambition, Punitive 20/1

BAR 25/1

3:30 Champion Hurdle

Constitution Hill 1/3

State Man 11/4

Vauban 9/1

Epatante, Honeysuckle 14/1

I Like To Move It 16/1

Echoes In Rain 20/1

Love Envoi 33/1

Sharjah, Zanahiyr 50/1

First Street, Pied Piper 66/1

Jason The Militant, Not So Sleepy 100/1

4:10 Mares Hurdle

Honeysuckle 2/1

Epatante 3/1

Maries Rock 3/1

Brandy Love 11/2

Echoes In Rain, Love Envoi 6/1

Queens Brook 8/1

Shewearsitwell 12/1

Telmesomethinggirl 16/1

West Balboa 25/1

Anna Bunina 33/1

BAR 50/1

4:50 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

Tekao 4/1

Byker, Nusret 5/1

Risk Belle 6/1

Perseus Way, Sir Allen 8/1

Bad, Common Practice, Punta Del Este 12/1

Bo Zenith, Cougar, Jazzy Matty, Metamorpheus, Morning Soldier, Samuel Space, Zanndabad 16/1

Afadil, Jolly Nellerie, Might Mo Missouri Pont Audemer, Shared, Thetys 20/1

BAR 25/1

5:30 National Hunt Chase

Gaillaerd Du Mesnil Evens

Mahler Mission, Ramillies 6/1

Chemicle Energy, Churchstonewarrior 7/1

Minella Crooner, Mister Coffey 8/1

City Chief 10/1

Tenzing 20/1

Fakiera, Frontal Assault, Gold Cup Bailly, Idas Boy 25/1

Iron Bridge, Jon Snow 33/1

Cheltenham Festival Day 2: Race schedule and latest odds

1:30 Ballymore Novices Hurdle

Impaire Et Passe 2/1

Hermes Allen 11/4

Gaelic Warrior, Good Land 5/1

Champ Kiely 7/1

Il Etait Temps 10/1

Inthepocket 12/1

Ho My Lord, Tahmuras 14/1

Absolute Notions, Favori De Champdou, Irish Point 16/1

Doctor Bravo, In Excess, Parmenion 20/1

American Mike, Dark Raven, Deep Cave, Diverge 25/1

BAR 33/1

2:10 Brown Advisory Novices Chase

Gerri Colombe 13/8

Mighty Potter 3/1

Sir Gerhard, The Real Whacker 4/1

Thyme Hill 11/2

Gaillard Du Mesnil 6/1

Ramilles 10/1

Galia Des Liteaux, Stage Star 12/1

James Du Berlais, Thedevilscoachman, Thunder Rock 14/1

Bronn, Kilcruit, Minella Crooner 25/1

BAR 33/1

2:50 Coral Cup

Camprond 6/1

HMS Seahorse, Run For Oscar 7/1

Haut En Couleurs 9/1

Langer Dan 10/1

Ballyadam, Winter Fog 11/1

Beacon Edge, Brandy Love, Captain Conby, Fil Dor, Might I, Three Card Brag 12/1

Irish Hill, Theatre Glory 14/1

Benson, Imagine, No Ordinary Joe, San Salvador, Scaramanga, Spanish Harlem, Watch House Cross Yorksea 16/1

3:30 Champion Chase

Edwardstone 13/8

Energumene 15/8

Editeur Du Gite 6/1

Gentleman De Mee 8/1

Blue Lord 9/1

Nube Negra 20/1

Chacun Pour Soi, Greaneteen 25/1

Funambule Sivola 33/1

Captain Guinness 50/1

Coeur Sublime 100/1

4:10 Cross Country Chase

Delta Work 11/10

Galvin 15/8

Franco De Port 7/1

Back On The Lash 14/1

Aeise Aba, Gin On Lime, Snow Leopardess 16/1

Easysland, Foxy Jacks 25/1

BAR 33/1

4:50 Grand Annual Handicap Chase

Andy Dufresne, Dinoblue 6/1

Last Orders 7/1

Aucunrisque 8/1

Saint Roi 9/1

Third Time Lucki, Unexpected Party 10/1

Coeur Sublime 12/1

Dads Lad, Magic Daze, Rouge Vif, Saint Segal 12/1

Red Rookie , Thyme White 14/1

Elixir De Nutz, Riviere D’etel 16/1

BAR 20/1

5:30 Champion Bumper

A Dream to Share, It’s For Me 7/2

Fun Fun Fun 13/2

Chapeau De Soleil 9/1

Fact To File, Western Diego 10/1

Better Days Ahead, Encanto Bruno, Pour Les Filles, Favour And Fortune, Queens Gamble 14/1

Fascile Mode, Westport Cove 16/1

Loughglynn 18/1

BAR 20/1

Cheltenham Festival Day 3: Race schedule and latest odds

1.30 Turners Novices Chase

Mighty Potter 5/4

El Fabiolo 5/2

Banbridge 3/1

Appreciate It 4/1

Sir Gerhard 7/1

Balco Coastal, Stage Star 10/1

Dysart Dynamo, Journey With Me 12/1

Adamantly Chosen, James Du Berlais 14/1

Hollow Games, I Am Maximus 20/1

Bronn, Fil Dor 25/1

Ha D’or, Kilcruit 33/1

2:10 Pertemps Network Final

Shoot First 3/1

Thanksforthehelp 11/2

Maxxum, Perceval Legallois, Walking On Air 7/1

The Bosses Oscar 8/1

An Tailliur, Salvador Ziggy 9/1

Shewearsitwell 11/1

Captain Morgs, Good Time Jonny, Steal A March 12/1

Bear Ghylls 14/1

Botox Has, Hector Javilex 16/1

Coltor 20/1

Glimpse Of Gala, Green Book, Itchy Feet, Mill Green, Wakool 25/1

BAR 33/1

2:50 Ryanair Chase

Shishkin 8/11

Blue Lord, Conflated 5/1

Janidil 7/1

Fury Road 8/1

Envoi Ellen 10/1

Fakir D’Oudairies, French Dynamite, Haut En Couleurs 14/1

GA Law 16/1

Hitman 20/1

Chacun Pour Soi, Funambule Sivola 25/1

Fanion D’estruval 50/1

3:30 Stayers’ Hurdle

Blazing Khal 11/4

Maries Rock, Teahupoo 7/2

Flooring Porter, Home By The Lee 11/2

Klassical Dream 9/1

Gold Tweeet, Sir Gerhard 12/1

Ashdale Bob, Paisley Park 16/1

Asterion Forlonge, Henri Le Farceur 20/1

Dashel Drasher, Haut En Couleurs, Hewick, Sharjah 25/1

4:10 Magners Plate Handicap Chase

So Scottish 3/1

Adamantly Chosen, Il Ridoto 15/2

Haut En Couleurs 8/1

Stage Star 9/1

Balco Coastal, French Dynamite, Frero Banbou, Midnight River 10/1

Datsalrightgino, Fastorslow, Fugitif 12/1

I Am Maximus, Kilcruit 14/1

War Lord 16/1

Mars Harper 18/1

Bold Endeavour, Call Me Lyreen, Champagne Gold, Dads Lad, Elixir Du Nutz, Embitered, Fil Dor, Fusil Raffles, Gemirande, Midnight Run 20/1

BAR 25/1

4:50 Mares Novices Hurdle

Luccia 11/8

Ashroe Diamond 10/3

Lot of Joy 7/1

You Wear It Well 8/1

Magical Zoe, Princess Zoe 9/1

Halka Du Tabert, Under Control 12/1

Jetara 14/1

Ahorsewithnoname, Foxy Girl, Harmonya Maker, Kateira, Ladybank, Nikini 16/1

Endless Escape, Mullenbeg, Saylavee, Zefania, Zenta 20/1

BAR 25/1

5:30 Kim Muir Challenge Cup

Stumptown 10/3

Mr Incredible 5/1

Angels Down 7/1

Dunboyne 10/1

Iron Bridge 11/1

Amirite, Idas Boy, Royal Thief 12/1

Anightinlambourn, Monbeg Genius, Next Destination 14/1

Annual Inviticus, Beauport, Guetapan Collonges 16/1

Fakiera, Folcano, Punitive, Rapper 20/1

Cheltenham Festival Day 4: Race schedule and latest odds

1:30 Triumph Hurdle

Blood Destiny 7/4

Lossiemouth 15/8

Gala Marceau 9/2

Comfort Zone 10/1

Bo Zenith 20/1

Rightsotom, Scriptwriter, Tekao, Zenta 25/1

Afadil, Fils De Roi, Jackpot De Choisel, Je Garde 44/1

BAR 40/1

2:10 County Hurdle

Filey Bay 5/1

Gin Coco, Hunters Yarn, Pembroke 8/1

Path D’oroux, Sharjah, Winter Fog 9/1

Colonel Mustard, Pied Piper 12/1

Aucunrisque, Fil Dor, Il Etait Temps 14/1

First Street, Icare Allen, Magnor Glory, Petit Tonnerre, Soul Icon 16/1

Ballyadam 20/1, Fils D’oudairies, Hacker Des Places, Might I, Sa Fureur, Wonderwall 20/1

BAR 25/1

2:50 Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle

Corbetts Cross 10/3

Embassy Gardens 6/1

Hermes Allen, Hiddenvalley Lake, Three Card Brag 7/1

Sandor Clegane 8/1

Favori De Champdou 9/1

Money’s Star 10/1

Letsbeclearaboutit 11/1

Absolute Notions, Cool Survivor, Dawn Rising, Shanbally Kid 12/1

Rock My Way, Search For Glory 14/1

American Mike, Regal Blue, Seabank Bistro, Stay Away Fay 16/1

BAR 20/1

3:30 Gold Cup

Galopin Des Champs 6/4

Gravemansgame 6/1

A Plus Tard 15/2

Noble Yeats 8/1

Statler 9/1

Shishkin 10/1

Conflated, Protektorat 12/1

Ahoy Senor 14/1

Hewick, Minella Indo, Sounds Russian 20/1

Capodanno, Fury Road 33/1

The Real Whacker 40/1

Royale Pagaille 50/1

Eldorado Allen, Envoi Allen 66/1

Franco De Port, GA Law, Galvin 100/1

Angels Breath 150/1

Coole Body 250/1

4:10 St James’ Place Festival Hunters Chase

Vaucelet 2/1

Ferns Lock 7/2

Winged Leader 9/2

Famous Clermont 5/1

Billaway, Chris’s Dream 7/1

Bob and Co, Secret Investor 8/1

Its On The Line 11/1

Dorking Cock, Rocky’s Howya 12/1

Brain Power 14/1

Cat Tiger, Law Of Gold, Le Malin, Not That Fuisse 16/1

Black Op Dandy Dan, Dubai Quest, Go Go Geronimo, I K Brunel, Premier Magic, Shantou Flyer, The Storyteller 20/1

BAR 25/1

4:50 Mares Chase

Allegorie De Vassy 11/1

Impervious 9/4

Jeremys Flame 9/2

Magic Daze 10/1

Galla Des Liteaux 12/1

Elimay, Riviere Detel 14/1

Zambella 16/1

Dolcita 20/1

Fantastic Lady 22/1

Dinoblue, Pink Legend, Telmesomethinggirl 33/1

Maskada 40/1

Darrens Hope, Kapga De Lily, Kissesforkatie 66/1

5:30 Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle

Imagine, Spanish Harlem 6/1

Cool Survivor, Langer Dan 7/1

Three Card Brag 15/2

Iroko, Might I 12/1

Favori De Champdou, Sa Fureur, San Salvador 12/1

Hacker Des Places 14/1

Benson, Hauturiere, Irish Hill, Riaan, Zoffany Bay 16/1

Blue Sari, Buddy One, Da Capo Glory, Felix Desjy, Firm Footings, Grozni 20/1

BAR 25/1