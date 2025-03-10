Sir Alex Ferguson spent a sporting career picking up trophies and it remains a trait he has maintained throughout his retirement.

The most decorated manager British football has ever seen has also enjoyed a successful link with horse racing stretching back decades, although unlike his management career, it hasn’t always been plain sailing.

A much-publicised 2003 dispute with Coolmore supremo John Magnier over unpaid stud fees regarding 2,000 Guineas winner Rock Of Gibraltar, ended in an ugly public row with matters complicated still further by Magnier and business partner JP McManus holding a near quarter share in Manchester United at the time.

Ferguson claimed he was gifted a 50 per cent share in the seven-time Group 1 winner, which he owned in partnership with Magnier’s wife Sue, and argued the agreement extended to the colt’s earnings at stud as well as the prize money generated during a record-breaking career.

With Rock Of Gibraltar expected to earn millions as a sire, the stakes were high and Ferguson began legal proceedings against Magnier in 2003.

Magnier countered and, along with McManus, submitted their 99 Questions to the United board, demanding answers over the club’s affairs and transfer dealings, with key questions asked about Cristiano Ronaldo, Jaap Stam and Tim Howard’s transfers.

It was move which brought the row to a head and the two parties eventually resolved the dispute out of court.

Thankfully, in retirement Ferguson has enjoyed sunnier times in his second guise as a racehorse owner. Talented middle-distance Flat performer Spirit Dancer, who he owns alongside good friend Ged Mason, has become a Middle-Eastern money-spinner, twice winning the Bahrain International Trophy as well as recording success in the valuable Neom Cup in Saudi Arabia.

open image in gallery Sir Alex Ferguson-owned Monmiral triumphed in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle in 2024 ( Getty Images )

The eight-year-old nine-time winner has amassed more than £2m in prize money and just when the Manchester United legend didn’t think Spirit Dancer’s heroics could be surpassed, step forward Monmiral and Protektorat.

One thing Ferguson has always done is surround himself with winners. In selecting 14-time Champion trainer Paul Nicholls as his preferred trainer, Mason and Ferguson chose wisely and the Ditcheat handler rewarded the faith and investment by delivering the duo’s first Cheltenham Festival winner as a partnership with Monmiral snatching the Pertemps Final last March at huge odds of 25/1.

Better was to come just 40 minutes later when the Dan Skelton-trained Protektorat, also owned in conjunction with father and daughter, John and Lisa Hales, landed the Grade 1 Ryanair Chase to complete a memorable big-race double for Ferguson and his partners.

Both Monmiral and Protektorat are back for this year’s Festival and will be supported by a strong compliment of equine talent, led by L’Eau du Sud who is fancied to land the My Pension Expert Arkle Chase on day one of the meeting.

open image in gallery Ferguson and Cheltenham Festival winner Monmiral ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

Sadly, successful Shropshire businessman Hales, who made his money through the Golden Bear Toys company he co-founded in 1979, won’t be present at Cheltenham having passed away at the end of January, aged 85.

Ferguson was present alongside Mason at the funeral and many of the horses which have run since have carried the Hales silks as his fellow owners continue to pay their respects to one of National Hunt racing’s most influential owners of the past 40 years.

The talented triumvirate of Monmiral, Protektorat and L’Eau du Sud could be joined at Prestbury Park by the likes of Hitman (66/1 for the Ryanair Chase), this season’s Paddy Power Gold Cup winner Il Ridoto (33/1 for the TrustATrader Plate) and Kalif Du Berlais who holds a couple of entries but looks more likely to run in the Grand Annual Chase on day two (16/1 generally).

There could also be a Festival appearance by Caldwell Potter who became the most expensive National Hunt horse ever sold at public auction when Ferguson and his ownership group outlaid €740,000 or more than £630,000 to secure him from a dispersal sale 12 months ago.

open image in gallery Ferguson (middle) celebrates Protektorat's win at Cheltenham with joint owners John Hales (left) and Ged Mason (right) ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

The syndicate, also including bookmaker Peter Done, had high hopes for their marquee purchase, but he has proved difficult to train and has yet to justify the price tag, even encouraging one sage on X to suggest he could be Ferguson’s worst ever signing.

However, although beaten at Windsor back in January by Gidleigh Park, Caldwell Potter has shown enough in his races to suggest he can still win a valuable event this spring, albeit his frail feet will have to play ball and allow him to remain on target for Prestbury Park.

If anyone can prise a big effort from the seven-year-old grey then it is trainer Paul Nicholls and the Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase could be a nice fit for a horse which has already jumped well around Cheltenham this season.

Ferguson was never one to shy away from a challenge in his management career and in Nicholls he has found a true kindred spirit, fiercely competitive with a passionate will to win, even when the odds look stacked against him.

The duo will be doing their upmost to derail the Willie Mullins bandwagon at Cheltenham and British jumps racing is all the more richer for their partnership.