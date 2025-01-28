Harry Redknapp suffers Cheltenham Festival blow after contender ruled out injured

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of Britain’s brightest young hopes for the Cheltenham Festival, The Jukebox Man, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injury.

Ben Pauling's star novice chaser, owned by Harry Redknapp, was vying for favouritism for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, having already struck at Grade 1 level in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

The seven-year-old, who shone on Boxing Day after winning the Grade 2 John Francome Novices’ Chase at Newbury, looked primed to back up Redknapp’s Cheltenham Festival win last year with Shakem Up'Arry in the Plate.

The Gloucestersire trainer had intended to go straight to Cheltenham with the talented seven-year-old son of Ask, having made a bold statement soon after Christmas, but those plans are now in tatters.

The trainer said in a statement to SunRacing: “The Jukebox Man has this morning sustained an injury during his routine exercise that will sadly rule him out for the season.

“At this early stage, the feedback from our veterinary team and the specialists is positive that we can look forward to seeing him return in the autumn.

“It is a huge blow for all involved and every care is being taken for one of our stable’s leading lights.

“We will update you on his recovery in due course.”

Bet365 responded by cutting Ballyburn to 11-4 favourite for the staying prize with fellow Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Dancing City second favourite at 7-2.

Redknapp has now endured a second blow inside 24 hours, with 2-7 favourite Risk It All turned over in what were labelled 'bizarre' scenes at Plumpton yesterday.

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Cheltenham, March 12)

11-4 Ballyburn, 7-2 Dancing City, 10 Jango Baie, 12 Better Days Ahead, Impaire Et Passe, Lecky Watson, 14 Champ Kiely, Croke Park, 16 bar.