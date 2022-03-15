The first horse has died at the Cheltenham Festival after Shallwehaveonemore suffered a fatal injury following a fall at the last hurdle in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

In the first race of this year’s festival, with fans back for the first time since 2020, the horse suffered a nasty fall, with green screens quickly placed around the stricken five-year-old runner.

Trained by Gary Moore and owned by Steven Packham, vets and the medical team rushed to the attendance of Shallwehaveonemore.

ITV presenter Ed Chamberlin said on the broadcast: “I’m afraid the news it what we feared about Shallwehaveonemore. I’m afraid had to be put down after a fall.

“You have to feel so sorry for owner Steven Packham who’s had no luck at the Cheltenham Festival over the last few years.

“Sad start to the Cheltenham Festival, that is.” While ITV added on Twitter: “Our deepest sympathies to all connections.”

The 9/4 joint favourite Constitution Hill won the race, storming to victory by 22 lengths. Fellow favourite Dysart Dynamo also fell after leading the race out.