Cheltenham Gold Cup, in numbers: From Rachael Blackmore to Galopin Des Champs

To mark 100 years of the Cheltenham Gold Cup, here are some key numbers associated with jump racing’s most prestigious contest:

1 - Just one female jockey has come home in front, with Rachael Blackmore scoring on A Plus Tard in 2022. The sole grey winner was Desert Orchid in 1989. Dawn Run is the only horse to have won both the Champion Hurdle and the Gold Cup.

2 - Golden Miller and L’Escargot are the only two horses to have won both the Gold Cup and the Grand National.

4 - Pat Taaffe holds the record for most wins as a jockey, riding Arkle three times and Fort Leney. There have also been four winners partnered by amateur riders, most recently Sam Waley-Cohen on Long Run in 2011. Four mares have been successful; Ballinode (1925), Kerstin (1958), Glencaraig Lady (1972) and Dawn Run (1986).

5 - Golden Miller is the most successful horse, winning each year between 1932 and 1936. Tom Dreaper has trained the most winners, with Arkle’s treble backed up by Prince Regent and Fort Leney. Also a notable number for Michael Dickinson training the first five finishers in 1983; Bregawn, Captain John, Wayward Lad, Silver Buck and Ashley House.

6 - The number of different sponsors the Gold Cup has had; Piper Champagne, Tote, Betfred, Timico, Magners and current backer Boodles. The 2021 edition was run in aid of the charity WellChild.

7 - Dorothy Paget leads the way in owning winners, as she had Roman Hackle and Mont Tremblant following Golden Miller’s dominance.

Rachael Blackmore (Getty Images)

8 - The number of multiple Gold Cup winners; Easter Hero (2), Golden Miller (5), Cottage Rake (3), Arkle (3), L’Escargot (2), Best Mate (3), Kauto Star (2) and Al Boum Photo (2). Kauto Star is the only horse to regain the Gold Cup, prevailing in 2007 and 2009, either side of finishing second to Denman.

10 - Arkle was the shortest-priced winner at 1-10 when completing his hat-trick of victories in 1966.

12 - Silver Fame and What A Myth are the oldest horses to have won, prevailing at this age in 1951 and 1969 respectively.

22 - The most runners in a Gold Cup came when Silver Buck won in 1982 and when War Of Attrition prevailed in 2006. This is also the number of fences scheduled to be jumped.

29 - The number of winners trained in Ireland, following five consecutive victories for the Emerald Isle. Just one victor has been trained in France, with The Fellow finally securing a deserved success in 1994.

30 - The longest winning distance was achieved by Arkle, who won by 30 lengths in 1966. Five renewals have been settled by just a short head, with The Fellow losing by the narrowest of margins in both 1991 and 1992.

33 - Galopin Des Champs became the 33rd favourite to oblige in 2023.

Galopin Des Champs (Getty Images)

95 - How many times the race has actually been run; it was abandoned in 1931 because of frost, in 1937 due to flooding, in 1943 and 1944 because of World War II and 2001 due to a foot-and-mouth outbreak.

100 - Norton’s Coin was the longest-priced Gold Cup winner at 100-1 in 1990. He was trained in Wales by dairy farmer Sirrel Griffiths.