Cheltenham Festival saw Rachael Blackmore steer Honeysuckle to an emotional farewell victory on Day 1 before Energumene and Delta Work were among the big-name winners on Day 2.

As well as the Gold Cup, punters will be excited to take on plenty of Grade 1 races this week and the action does not stop after Good Time Jonny won the Pertemps Network Final Hurdle and Sire Du Berlais took the Stayers’ Hurdle.

On Friday, the County Hurdle and the Mares Chase will also be high-profile races, even with the Gold Cup as the main attraction.

In what could be a wet week at the festival, British trainers hope to hit back after taking a heavy beating to their Irish counterparts last year, conceding the Prestbury Cup 12 months ago with just 10 wins compared to 18 Irish victories.

The festival provides a massive £274m boost to the local economy, a study from the University of Gloucestershire has found. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival including the full race card and Day 4 schedule for Friday:

When is the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday 14 March and runs until Friday 17 March. There are seven races each day, beginning from 1.30pm GMT and concluding at 5.30pm.

Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 17

Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1.30pm

Country Handicap Hurdle - 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2.50pm

Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3.30pm

Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase - 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase - 4.50pm

Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5.30pm

How to watch the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the best action on ITV, with live coverage on the channel on each of the four days. Registered users can watch online via ITVX.

Cheltenham Festival Day 4: Race schedule and latest odds

1:30 Triumph Hurdle

Blood Destiny 7/4

Lossiemouth 15/8

Gala Marceau 9/2

Comfort Zone 10/1

Bo Zenith 20/1

Rightsotom, Scriptwriter, Tekao, Zenta 25/1

Afadil, Fils De Roi, Jackpot De Choisel, Je Garde 44/1

BAR 40/1

2:10 County Hurdle

Filey Bay 5/1

Gin Coco, Hunters Yarn, Pembroke 8/1

Path D’oroux, Sharjah, Winter Fog 9/1

Colonel Mustard, Pied Piper 12/1

Aucunrisque, Fil Dor, Il Etait Temps 14/1

First Street, Icare Allen, Magnor Glory, Petit Tonnerre, Soul Icon 16/1

Ballyadam 20/1, Fils D’oudairies, Hacker Des Places, Might I, Sa Fureur, Wonderwall 20/1

BAR 25/1

2:50 Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle

Corbetts Cross 10/3

Embassy Gardens 6/1

Hermes Allen, Hiddenvalley Lake, Three Card Brag 7/1

Sandor Clegane 8/1

Favori De Champdou 9/1

Money’s Star 10/1

Letsbeclearaboutit 11/1

Absolute Notions, Cool Survivor, Dawn Rising, Shanbally Kid 12/1

Rock My Way, Search For Glory 14/1

American Mike, Regal Blue, Seabank Bistro, Stay Away Fay 16/1

BAR 20/1

3:30 Gold Cup

Galopin Des Champs 6/4

Gravemansgame 6/1

A Plus Tard 15/2

Noble Yeats 8/1

Statler 9/1

Shishkin 10/1

Conflated, Protektorat 12/1

Ahoy Senor 14/1

Hewick, Minella Indo, Sounds Russian 20/1

Capodanno, Fury Road 33/1

The Real Whacker 40/1

Royale Pagaille 50/1

Eldorado Allen, Envoi Allen 66/1

Franco De Port, GA Law, Galvin 100/1

Angels Breath 150/1

Coole Body 250/1

4:10 St James’ Place Festival Hunters Chase

Vaucelet 2/1

Ferns Lock 7/2

Winged Leader 9/2

Famous Clermont 5/1

Billaway, Chris’s Dream 7/1

Bob and Co, Secret Investor 8/1

Its On The Line 11/1

Dorking Cock, Rocky’s Howya 12/1

Brain Power 14/1

Cat Tiger, Law Of Gold, Le Malin, Not That Fuisse 16/1

Black Op Dandy Dan, Dubai Quest, Go Go Geronimo, I K Brunel, Premier Magic, Shantou Flyer, The Storyteller 20/1

BAR 25/1

4:50 Mares Chase

Allegorie De Vassy 11/1

Impervious 9/4

Jeremys Flame 9/2

Magic Daze 10/1

Galla Des Liteaux 12/1

Elimay, Riviere Detel 14/1

Zambella 16/1

Dolcita 20/1

Fantastic Lady 22/1

Dinoblue, Pink Legend, Telmesomethinggirl 33/1

Maskada 40/1

Darrens Hope, Kapga De Lily, Kissesforkatie 66/1

5:30 Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle

Imagine, Spanish Harlem 6/1

Cool Survivor, Langer Dan 7/1

Three Card Brag 15/2

Iroko, Might I 12/1

Favori De Champdou, Sa Fureur, San Salvador 12/1

Hacker Des Places 14/1

Benson, Hauturiere, Irish Hill, Riaan, Zoffany Bay 16/1

Blue Sari, Buddy One, Da Capo Glory, Felix Desjy, Firm Footings, Grozni 20/1

BAR 25/1