Moll thriving for Munster Oaks

Moll is reported to be in prime shape as she bids to land a first Group Three success in the Munster Oaks at Cork

Trainer Paddy Twomey has had Wednesday’s mile-and-a-half feature in mind for the daughter of Camelot since she won a Listed race over the same course and distance in April.

That was her first outing since last July when she was fourth at Naas behind Even So, who went on to win the Irish Oaks later that month.

“Moll’s in good form, and we’re looking forward to tomorrow,” said her County Tipperary handler.

“This has been her intended target since then. Hopefully now all roads lead to Cork tomorrow.”

Moll’s rivals include Silence Please, in similar ownership, who was a neck ahead of her in third place at Naas last summer.

The Gleneagles filly, trained by Jessica Harrington, was returning from a 243-day absence when fourth to Queen Power in the Group Two Middleton Stakes at York last month.

“She’s going to get the ground she wants. She likes good to firm ground. We’re very happy with her,” said Harrington.

Joseph O’Brien is two-handed – with Mighty Blue and Ubuntu – while his father Aidan relies on High Heels to give him back-to-back victories, after Snow recorded a seventh success in the race for Ballydyole 12 months ago.

Logo Hunter has never been better, according to trainer Michael Browne, as she prepares for the Midsummer Sprint Stakes.

The three-year-old has gone up 28lb since March, thanks to three victories and two seconds.

“He’s in great form – he’s never been better,” said Browne.

“He should win, but you never know. He’s the highest-rated horse in the race. Hopefully he will.”

Harrington is doubly-represented in the Listed contest by Santosha and Dickiedooda.

“They will both love the ground,” she said.

Ger Lyons runs three-time Listed scorer Frenetic and My Laureate, with Ado McGuinness responsible for top-weight Laugh A Minute.