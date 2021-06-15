Berkshire Shadow powers to Coventry glory

Berkshire Shadow sprouted wings in the closing stages to land the Coventry Stakes for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy.

Victorious over five furlongs on his debut at Newbury despite fluffing the start, he looked sure to be suited by an extra furlong – and so it proved.

Murphy only had one behind him at halfway as they raced in two groups originally, with Wesley Ward’s Kaufymaker and Joe Tuite’s The Organiser putting the pace to the race.

As the groups converged there were plenty in with chances spread all across the track, but the champion jockey safely plotted a route up the stands rail.

Vintage Clarets hit the front on entering the final furlong with big outsider Eldrickjones and Ebro River all getting involved.

But it was the 11-1 chance Berkshire Shadow who quickened up best of all to maintain his unbeaten record by a length and a quarter from Eldrickjones, with Vintage Clarets third.

The winner was given a quote of 25-1 for next year’s 2000 Guineas by Paddy Power.