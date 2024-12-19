Crambo tipped for big improvement in 2025 ahead of triumphant return to Ascot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Trainer Fergal O’Brien believes Crambo “could be a better horse this year” as he bids to defend his crown in this Saturday’s Grade 1 Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

The seven-year-old narrowly came out on top 12 months ago in the staying hurdle feature following a titanic duel with Paisley Park, and O’Brien is pleased he sidestepped Crambo’s intended comeback at Newbury in the Coral Long Distance Hurdle, reporting his gelding as “very well” ahead of his intended return.

O’Brien said: “He didn’t have a great scope prior to Newbury three weeks ago, so we felt we ought to give him a little more time as you need to be one hundred per cent for those major races.

“We’re very happy with him now as he’s done a lot of work and is very fit and very well so we’re hoping for a good run.

“I think he could be a better horse this year as his jumping is a lot better and a lot slicker. He’s never previously been a great horse to school at home, but he’s really enjoyed that side of his training this year.

“He’s obviously a year older and stronger and he learned a lot from last year. This time last year we were going to Ascot for his third run and that is probably the reason why he didn’t show a lot in the spring. We are going to Ascot fresh on Saturday and that should help us out for the rest of the season as well.”

Dysart Enos, a creditable third on her comeback in the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle, is vying for favouritism in the feature Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle and her handler believes she should take all the beating.

“I was disappointed that she didn’t win the Greatwood, but when we watched it back, she did an awful lot wrong but still ran a very good race,” O’Brien told Racing TV.

“She had been off for a very long time before Cheltenham whereas the winner, Burdett Road who we tried to keep tabs on, had been going on the flat all summer so was match fit.

“She paid the price for taking him on early and I was very pleased with her, so I’d be very hopeful on Saturday.”