Aidan O’Brien in no rush to map out plans for Oaks victor Snowfall

Impressive Cazoo Oaks winner Snowfall has come out of the Classic in good order, according to trainer Aidan O’Brien.

The Deep Impact filly has improved dramatically this season following a two-year-old campaign which saw her win just one of her seven starts.

She was won each of her two outings this term though, landing the Musidora at York under a smart front-running ride from Ryan Moore, before teaming up to good effect with Frankie Dettori in the Oaks.

Snowfall won by 16 lengths at Epsom registering the largest winning distance in the race’s long history.

“She’s been fine since the Oaks, everything seems to be good with her,” said O’Brien.

“She hasn’t obviously done much since Epsom as it wasn’t that long ago, but she seems to be in good form.

“The Irish Oaks is possible for her. We won’t decide for another bit, but it’s definitely possible for her.”

Snowfall also holds entries in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on July 3 and the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on July 24.