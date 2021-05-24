Saffron Beach primed for Oaks test following Epsom gallop

Jane Chapple-Hyam believes Saffron Beach will see out the Cazoo Oaks trip after her 1000 Guineas runner-up enjoyed a spin around Epsom on Monday.

Having taken time to decide their next target, Saffron Beach’s owners have opted to step up to a mile and a half rather than go for either the Irish 1,000 Guineas or the Coronation Stakes.

Big-race pilot Adam Kirby was on board as Saffron Beach enjoyed a racecourse workout with a companion.

“She was nice and relaxed. She was on the right lead and you would have to be happy with that. Getting her relaxed was the main thing,” said Chapple-Hyam.

“She gets her neck down low and stretches out and I was pleased to see that. It was very important she was on the correct lead leg, as when they turn into the straight, there is a camber and it takes them down to the far rail and you have to be aware of that.

“She did it on soft ground in the Oh So Sharp, but I’d imagine we have got a couple of more days of bad rain, then it should start drying out.

“I think she will get the trip, as does Adam. Her exercise rider thinks she will get it and her owners think she will get it. We are all in the same boat.”

I think the owners were right to look at all the trials and not rush a decision Jane Chapple-Hyam

Chapple-Hyam feels connections did the right thing in biding their time before committing to a race.

She said: “I think the owners were right to look at all the trials and not rush a decision, then they made their decision on Friday, so I’m pleased that we sat and waited.

“Like anything, you sleep on it and wake up in the morning and think different. Well they had a good week’s sleep on it, and I think they have made the right decision.

“She has put on six kilograms and I’m thrilled with that as coming here today would tighten her up a little bit, so that has got to be good.

“Her character, when she gets on a racetrack, she is just bold and strong and she just runs to the line. She was well worth the wait as she wasn’t rushed as a two-year-old to run.

“She has only had four runs under her belt, so she is lightly raced coming into this. She has got a good mind and good legs.

Saffron Beach was impressive in the Oh So Sharp Stakes (PA Wire)

“It was important to come here today to see how she took the travelling as she has only ever travelled three miles up the road for each of her races so far, which have all been at the Rowley Mile.”

Kirby said: “We went a mile and she seemed to handle the track. We went a sensible pace without doing too much. When we turned in, she got into gear and lengthened all the way to the line.

“The trip is an obvious thing in that we are stepping up half a mile, but I know for a fact she will get a mile and a quarter well, so it is fingers crossed about the last two furlongs – it is as simple as that really.”

Mystery Angel has been a star for George Boughey, winning the Pretty Polly at Newmarket before a fair fourth in the Musidora, but she would need to be supplemented on May 29 if she is to line up in the Oaks.

The daughter of Kodi Bear also gained some track experience on Monday.

Mystery Angel seemed to handle Epsom well (PA Wire)

“I think the main thing we will be looking at is the opposition and see how many go there. It looks open enough at the moment,” said Boughey.

“The question mark is whether she gets the mile and a half. I think if the ground is like it is today we wouldn’t be running, but the forecast looks good and if it comes quicker – her best performance was on quick ground – in an open year, we would probably like to give it a go.

“It is certainly not decision made yet. I will speak to Nick (Bradley, syndicate manager) later and we will see how she comes out of it. We would like to give it a go if she is well and the ground comes a bit quicker.”

Hugo Palmer’s Lingfield Oaks Trial third Ocean Road was another to have a spin, under champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

Ocean Road was another to gain some experience of Epsom (PA Wire)

“She ran at Lingfield and she was balanced there. She has handled the hill well here,” said Palmer.

“She just took a little look at the road crossing and Oisin just had to give her a squeeze into Tattenham Corner, but she has run to the line and every yard she has gone, the better she has gone, which is great.

“It is very soft ground here today and I think she would be better on better ground, but she has relished that. She seems to me to be doing what three-year-old fillies can do at this time of year, which is improve very rapidly.”