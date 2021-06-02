2022 Derby Festival to form part of Platinum Jubilee Weekend

The 2022 Cazoo Derby will form part of the official Platinum Jubilee Weekend to celebrate the historic 70-year reign of the Queen.

An official announcement confirmed the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee – or 70 years of service – will attend the Derby at Epsom next year, accompanied by members of the Royal family The 2022 Cazoo Derby Festival will take place on June 3 and 4.

The Queen has had multiple runners in the premier Classic, with Aureole faring the best of them when runner-up to Pinza in 1953 – just three days after her coronation on June 6, 1953.

The Queen presents the late Pat Smullen with his trophy after Harzand's Derby victory in 2016course (PA Archive)

More recently, Carlton House carried the Queen’s colours to finish a close third behind French raider Pour Moi when favourite in 2011.

Phil White, who runs Epsom as London Regional Director of Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support Her Majesty The Queen has given to the Derby over several decades.

“To be afforded this opportunity to celebrate the contribution she has made to horseracing, to British life and the Commonwealth, is a real honour for all of us at the Jockey Club.

“Planning for this very special occasion has already begun, even before we have staged this year’s Cazoo Derby Festival this weekend.”