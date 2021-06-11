Christopher Head to aim Sibila Spain at French Oaks

Christopher Head will be out to add his name to his family’s dynasty of big-race winners with Sibila Spain in the Prix de Diane next weekend.

Head’s great grandfather William trained at Maisons-Laffitte in the 1920s – while his grandfather Alec is still one of the best known trainers in France at the age of 96, having trained 84 Group One winners in his career.

Christoper’s father Freddy has enjoyed two stellar careers – first in the saddle, winning the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe four times, his first at 19 on Bon Mot, before turning his attentions to training and handling such stars as Goldikova, Moonlight Cloud and Marchand D’Or.

Freddy’s sister Criquette also won the Arc three times – with Three Troikas and Treve (twice). She remains the only female to have trained the winner of the great race.

The latest Head in the training ranks has made a good start, with Sibila Spain already going close in Group One company when beaten just a length in the Prix Saint-Alary.

“Sibila Spain will be supplemented for the Diane (a week on Sunday), that’s for sure,” he said.

“I think she will have a leading chance. The filly is really good. The only question mark against her would be the (possible) good to firm ground.

“Her race at Lyon-Parilly (odds-on victory in a conditions race) was the only time that she had raced on anything nearing good ground, and we might not have seen the best of her.

“I can’t think of any reason why she wouldn’t handle this type of ground, however.”