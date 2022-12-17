Frankie Dettori announces shock retirement at the end of 2023
Next year will be last in the saddle for one of the sport’s all-time greats
Frankie Dettori has announced he will retire from the saddle at the end of 2023.
The Italian, 52, has enjoyed a glittering career, but on a blank day of racing in Britain and Ireland he confirmed on ITV Racing that next year will be his last.
He said: “Next year, 2023, will be my final professional year as a jockey. It is something I have been thinking about for a while and what an appropriate day to tell the racing world that it is going to be my finale next year.
“My heart wants to carry on riding, but I have to use my brain, I just turned 52, next year I will be 53, I want to stop at the top, be competitive enough to do myself, my owners justice. I’m still in that bracket of being good. Like I said, it’s difficult, but it’s the right time.
“I spoke to Dad at length, my Dad stopped at 51, very supportive, I had to speak to my wife and my children, they were delighted really, they’ve not seen me for 35 years.
“But, yes, I had to come to terms with it, I’ve been thinking about it for a few weeks. I decided with the firepower I have next year with the horses I can ride, I can finish my career on a big note. Fingers crossed I stay in one piece and we’ll give it a good go next year.
“Towards the end of the season, yes, not making comparisons, look at Ronaldo was playing one minute and on the bench the next. I don’t want to end up like that.
“Where I’m struggling to get rides in the big races, at the moment, I still have good horses to ride, and I want to finish it like that.”
