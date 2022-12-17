Frankie Dettori announces shock retirement at the end of 2023

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Frankie Dettori has announced he will retire from the saddle at the end of 2023.

The Italian, 52, has enjoyed a glittering career, but on a blank day of racing in Britain and Ireland he confirmed on ITV Racing that next year will be his last.

He said: “Next year, 2023, will be my final professional year as a jockey. It is something I have been thinking about for a while and what an appropriate day to tell the racing world that it is going to be my finale next year.

“My heart wants to carry on riding, but I have to use my brain, I just turned 52, next year I will be 53, I want to stop at the top, be competitive enough to do myself, my owners justice. I’m still in that bracket of being good. Like I said, it’s difficult, but it’s the right time.

“I spoke to Dad at length, my Dad stopped at 51, very supportive, I had to speak to my wife and my children, they were delighted really, they’ve not seen me for 35 years.

“But, yes, I had to come to terms with it, I’ve been thinking about it for a few weeks. I decided with the firepower I have next year with the horses I can ride, I can finish my career on a big note. Fingers crossed I stay in one piece and we’ll give it a good go next year.

“Towards the end of the season, yes, not making comparisons, look at Ronaldo was playing one minute and on the bench the next. I don’t want to end up like that.

“Where I’m struggling to get rides in the big races, at the moment, I still have good horses to ride, and I want to finish it like that.”