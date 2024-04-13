Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who won the Grand National 2024?

A dramatic race saw last year’s winner Corach Rambler unseated at the first fence

Michael Jones
Saturday 13 April 2024 16:23
Comments
I Am Maximus won the 2024 Grand National
I Am Maximus won the 2024 Grand National (REUTERS)

Willie Mullins won the Grand National for the second time as the joint-favourite I Am Maximus romped away down the home straight to take glory at Aintree.

The legendary trainer has dominated the Cheltenham Festival but Hedgehunter in 2005 was his only previous Grand National winner until Paul Townend expertly steered the 7/1 shot to glory, pulling away after clearing the final fence.

Delta Work finished second with Minella Indo in third, Galvin fourth and Kitty’s Light rounding out the top five.

There was a shock at the very first fence as last year’s winner, and the second favourite heading into this year’s race, Corach Rambler unseated jockey Derek Fox to end any hope of matching Tiger Roll with back-to-back Grand National victories.

Outsider Glengouly made the running for the first three-quarters of the race but faded towards the end and ultimately unseated the rider. As many as 10 horses were in contention heading over the final fence and Rachael Blackmore on Minella Indo looked set to win her second Grand National.

However, I Am Maximus came on strong with Townend driving him past Minella Indo and away from all other challengers to hand Mullins a second victory in the National and owner JP McManus a third.

Grand National 2024 result

1 - I Am Maximus - 7/1F

2 - Delta Work - 28/1

3 - Minella Indo - 28/1

4 - Galvin - 40/1

5 - Kitty’s Light - 12/1

