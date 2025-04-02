Aintree official gives Grand National update amid fears over conditions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Grand National’s conditions will not be faster than ideal after officials at Aintree moved to allay fears before the meeting gets underway on Thursday before Saturday’s showcase race.

An unprecedented dry spring and a five-day forecast with no predicted rain have demanded acting clerk of the course Jon Pullin take steps to ensure suitable ground for this week, especially with temperatures expected to reach 18 degrees.

Pullin has been watering the track for over a fortnight and told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast on Tuesday: “The Grand National course is good to soft and the Mildmay course, both chase and hurdles, is good to soft and good in places.

“We commenced watering the week commencing the 17th (of March) and different parts of the track have had differing amounts. It's an average of 50 millilitres that both tracks have had, the Grand National course is good to soft and we're aiming to start no quicker than that.

“It's been a daily cycle of five to seven millilitres on average, we had one day where we missed the cycle a few days ago as we were happy with where we were. We’re in a good place now.

“Given a three-day festival with the conditions as they are; dry conditions and temperatures around 18 degrees, we'd like to start Thursday on the Mildmay with good to soft as the lead description.

“We're looking to make sure there's plenty of give on the National course for all three days, but particularly the Saturday (as per BHA directives).”

In other National news, Jonathan Burke has been booked to ride the Willie Mullins-trained Minella Cocooner having originally agreed to partner Stay Away Fay for Paul Nicholls.

The multiple champion trainer has snapped up the services of Paul O’Brien who will have his first ever National ride aboard Stay Away Fay.