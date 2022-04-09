Noble Yeats gives Sam Waley-Cohen fairytale finale in Grand National at Aintree
Last year’s winner Rachael Blackmore fell early on, riding Minella Times
Amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen enjoyed a fairytale finale to his career as steered Noble Yeats to victory in the Randox Grand National at Aintree.
The 39-year-old announced his intention to retire on Thursday, nominating Emmet Mullins’ charge as his farewell ride in the world’s most famous steeplechase.
Sent off at 50-1, few would have expected Noble Yeats to strike in the extended four-and-a-quarter-mile showpiece - but he ran a magnificent race as he fended off the 15-2 favourite Any Second Now for a famous National success.
Coming to the last they were the only pair in contention and under a strong drive, Noble Yeats kept finding more to prevail in the colours of Waley-Cohen’s father, Robert. Delta Work (10-1) was third with Santini (33-1) in fourth.
Minella Times, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, fell at the Valentine’s Brook fence while Snow Leopardess pulled up before the second circuit.
A jubilant Waley-Cohen - who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Long Run in 2011 - said: “He ran for me, he couldn’t go the early pace and I just tried to find pockets to give him a bit of space to run into. I found myself on the inner and was going more forward than I wanted to.
“He loves seeing his fences, so I kept trying to find a spot where he could see them. When I asked him he came, but if I just half-asked him he wasn’t confident, so I was trying to sit against him - he likes the bit in his mouth and your legs against him.
“I was just trying to get him in that nice rhythm and as soon as I asked him, he went.
“I thought I’d gone too early (at the last). I really didn’t want to get there then, but as soon as he picked up I thought ‘he’s gone, he’s got this’.
“Dad has always supported me unwaveringly, we’ve never had a cross word, it’s always been for fun. It’s been a love affair. To my wife, long-suffering, they aren’t all good days, there are bad days in this sport.
“We came here thinking the sun’s out, it’s your last ride - go and have a nice spin, no expectations. Just enjoy it.
“It’s a dream. I couldn’t believe it.”
Noble Yeats’ trainer Emmet Mullins added that the result was almost unbelievable after the favourite, Any Second Now, trailed by more than a length.
“For Sam to go out on a win like that, you could not write it,” he said.
“I was probably more confident a month ago than I was today. It is the stuff of dreams. It’s nice when a plan comes together... That last circuit everything seemed to fall into place. I don’t know when this will register.”
Polly Gundry, trainer of Santini, who ran a huge race in fourth, said: “This was such an amazing thrill with a beautiful old fashioned horse and I’m so pleased to see him come back.
“To show the courage to avoid the carnage, I feel honoured to train him.
“He got better and better as the race developed, but we are also thrilled for the Waley-Cohens who come from the point-to-point world like us.
“It’s just a fairytale ending.”
Additional reporting from PA
