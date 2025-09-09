Horse famed for losing every single race and wearing a Hello Kitty mask is mourned: ‘Shining star of losers’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Japanese racehorse who became famous for having never won a single race has died,

Haru Urara, who was the inspiration for a popular mobile game character, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday at the age of 29. She was surrounded by her keepers at Martha Farm in Chiba prefecture, in eastern Japan, according to local media.

The thoroughbred mare, known for donning a pink Hello Kitty face mask while racing, was once dubbed “the shining star of losers everywhere.”

“Haru Urara was 29 years old, which would be nearly 90 years old in human terms, but she was in great health until yesterday,” her caretaker, Yuko Miyahara, told Friday Digital.

“Recently, more and more people, not only from Japan but also from overseas, have been coming to see Haru Urara. So it’s really unfortunate.”

The horse was still receiving visits from fans and was reportedly still in good health the weekend before her death.

Haru Urara, whose name means “glorious spring” was born in the northern island of Hokkaido in 1996. She suffered her first loss at the Kochi Racecourse in southwestern Japan in November 1998.

However it was not until 2003 when she first found fame when local media in Japan reported on her 80th racing loss in a row, postponing her planned retirement.

She continued the impressive streak until her retirement in 2004 – having lost 113 races – and later became a national symbol of perseverance and tenacity.

The horse’s fame also took a bump recently in July, following the launch of the Uma Musume: Pretty Derby mobile game, where she appeared as a pink-haired anime character.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Haru Urara passed away on September 9,” the game posted on social media Tuesday.

“The legendary racehorse's legacy serves as the inspiration for the character of the same name in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. We share our condolences to all the staff involved in Haru Urara's care.”