Mehmento books Royal Ascot ticket in Surrey Stakes

Mehmento delivered on his early-season promise to take Listed honours in the Play Coral ‘Racing-Super-Series’ For Free Surrey Stakes.

Hollie Doyle – completing an Epsom double after the earlier success of Corazon Espinado – was always going sweetly on the Archie Watson-trained favourite.

Runner-up in the Greenham Stakes and tried last time out in the French 2000 Guineas, the Mehmas colt was briefly threatened by Legal Attack but quickly eased clear when asked, winning by a ready two and three-quarter lengths as the 11-8 favourite.

Watson said: “I was delighted with him. We were quite worried about the ground because he hadn’t picked up on bad ground in France in the French Guineas, but Hollie said he handled it.

“He was always travelling well on it and at least now we know for the future.

“He stays the seven very well and I think he’s going to be versatile. I think he’s got the speed for six but on better ground he’ll get a mile as well.

“He’s shown today what he can do. I think he’s a serious horse. He’s one of the best I’ve trained.

“He’ll go to Ascot. We’ll have to have a few discussions on which race he’ll go for. It will either be the Commonwealth Cup or the Jersey and the Jean Prat will probably be his main summer aim in France.”