Magnanimous gesture rewarded with Listed honours

Magnanimous returned to winning form to post his first Listed success in the Glencairn Stakes at Leopardstown.

Joseph O’Brien’s three-year-old saw off both his contemporaries and elders with plenty in hand, scoring by two lengths at 8-1.

Magnanimous, without a win in his previous four starts since prevailing in a Listowel handicap last September, made the most of a minor pull in the weights under these race conditions to number his Curragh Listed conqueror Lunar Space among those behind him this time.

Shane Crosse had the Mehmas colt positioned in third entering the straight, off the pace set by Koolasice. But once he challenged and soon led a furlong out, he took control – with Four Home Two closest at the line, and favourite Sinawann another length and a quarter back in third on his belated first start of the campaign.

The winner was returning to a mile for only the second time in his career, and assistant trainer Brendan Powell said: “His run against Poetic Flare here was a good run (sixth to the subsequent 2000 Guineas winner in April) – but last time, Shane said he was all over the place on the ground at Naas.

“He said he did that really well today. I’d say that’s by far his best run.

“He was shouldering a lot of weight in his nurseries last year. He’s a genuine horse – and he loves this (good) ground.

“Hopefully he’ll go on from here. He’s got speed for seven, stays this trip well and will probably stay a bit further even in time. I’m sure there will be plenty of options for him.”

Juncture built on her debut effort with an emphatic victory in the opening Yeomanstown Stud “Shaman” Irish EBF Fillies Maiden.

Ger Lyons’ juvenile was no match for Contarelli Chapel at Naas in April, but still caught the eye there as one who looked sure to be winning races.

Colin Keane had the 11-10 favourite in front early this time, and was then prominent throughout before taking over again just inside the last two furlongs and stretching clear to win by three and a quarter lengths from Radiyka.

O’Brien’s debutant Seisai – running in the all green colours of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede much more widely associated with jumps racing, and a half-sister to Magnanimous – kept on well from off the pace to finish a promising third.

Shane Lyons, assistant trainer of the Juddmonte-owned winner, said: “We’re very happy with that.

“She was green the first day – as you’d expect – and we gave her a two-week break. She enjoyed herself, and we were a little worried that she might be a little stuffy for it.

“Hopefully she’ll improve again for that. That trip is ideal, and she’ll get a little bit further.

“That was the first box ticked. We’ll see where we go now as it’s going to be a long year with her.”