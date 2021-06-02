Owners to return to Irish racecourses from Monday

Owners are to make a welcome return to Irish racecourses on Monday following last week’s announcement by the Irish Government that up to 200 people can attend outdoor events from June 7.

Gowran Park and Listowel will open their gates to two owners per runner for what will be the first time since September that they will be allowed back on Irish racecourses.

Designated areas for owners to meet their trainers and jockeys have been established on each track, while winning owners will be permitted to enter the parade ring after a race to greet their horse.

Brian Kavanagh, chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland, said: “We have said all along that getting owners back on the racecourse has been a priority and it is great that it is happening from Bank Holiday Monday at Gowran Park and Listowel.

“Owners have stood by the industry during a very difficult period and their return on track paves the way for greater opening up of race meetings to racing fans in the coming months. Horse Racing Ireland’s Ownership team will be in contact with all owners in advance of Monday with full details.

“Obviously, the overall experience for the time being will be an outdoor one, and to ensure that everybody can stay safe, there will be a number of requirements for owners, including registration in advance and arrival through the Health Screening Check-In Area.”