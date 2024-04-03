Italian Jockey dies aged 23 after horse racing fall in Canberra

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Italian jockey Stefano Cherchi has died following a fall during a race in Canberra on March 20.

The 23-year-old suffered internal bleeding and a head injury from a fall on Hasime at Canberra Racecourse last month.

The New South Wales Jockeys Association posted on X: "With deep sadness, the Cherchi family have announced their beloved son Stefano passed away peacefully today.

"The family are very grateful for the love, prayers & messages sent by the racing community across the world."

Cherchi moved to England in his teenage years and went on to ride 106 winners in the UK after his first ride back in August 2018.

Cherchi worked closely with trainer Marco Botti, who said on X: "Today is an absolutely heartbreaking day for us all, but Stefano will always be with us.

"His charming character and smile can never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with the Cherchi family and his close friends."

The British Horseracing Authority added on X: "We are heartbroken to hear the news that Stefano Cherchi has died following a fall at Canberra Racecourse last month.

"Stefano rode over 100 winners in Britain before moving to Australia, and the high esteem in which he was held around the world is clear to see.

"Our thoughts are with his friends, family, and everyone who has had the pleasure of working with him. The entire racing industry will be in mourning after the loss of such a talented young man."