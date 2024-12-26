Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Superstar horse Constitution Hill is “back to where he belongs” after returning from a year off the track to put up a brilliant display in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton Park.

Last seen in public producing what looked to many like just a moderate effort in a racecourse gallop at Newbury, after which he was found to be lame, Nicky Henderson once again worked miracles to bring a horse back to a peak from a lengthy absence.

His jumping was immaculate throughout and while market rival Lossiemouth struggled to go the fast gallop from an early stage, Nico de Boinville was motionless throughout and pinged the last on his way to a two-and-a-half-length victory as the 5-6 favourite.

De Boinville was keen not press the button too soon and followed Burdett Road to the second-last. To Lossiemouth’s credit she stuck on and still held a glimmer of a chance at the final flight, but Constitution Hill showed all his old sparkle and in scenes reminiscent of when Desert Orchid and Kauto Star used to rule the Kempton roost, he was welcomed back to a huge reception.

“He is him and the great thing is he is back to where he belongs,” said Henderson. “I do think he is back to what he was always capable of being and I do think he is nearly as good as he was.

“Nico said there is a lot of improvement to come and he had a good blow going down to the last which he was entitled to do off that gallop. That was rapid stuff.

“He didn’t get tired, he just had a blow and he was entitled to be a bit rusty. His jumping was like it always has been. Everybody in the jigsaw has done their part and it has been entertaining getting him back. A lot of things have been done differently and some of it has gone well and some of it has been a bit of a struggle, but the last three weeks have been very good. I’ve never seen him look better.”

Meanwhile, Banbridge came from the clouds to snatch the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase from Il Est Francais.

open image in gallery Banbridge was behind heading over the last but pulled clear of Il Est Francais to win the King George VI Chase ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Jockey Paul Townend could celebrate with the trophy ( Steven Paston for The Jockey Club/PA Wire )

The French raider, trained by Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm, had put in a spectacular display of jumping under James Reveley and turning into straight had extended his lead back out to around 10 lengths.

However, Paul Townend on the Joseph O’Brien-trained Banbridge (7-1) was working up a real head of steam and was making ground hand over fist on the exuberant front-runner, who had been so spectacular on this card 12 months ago.

Beginning to tire, Il Est Francais got in too tight to the last, handing Banbridge a chance and when he met it on a long stride, he landed with all the momentum and went on to win by a length and three-quarters.

O’Brien said: “It’s a special win. I’m delighted for Ronnie (Bartlett, owner) and the team. He’s been a special horse for us over the last number of years.

“To win a race like the King George is dream stuff, although I feel a bit sorry for JJ (Slevin, regular jockey who was riding in Ireland) who has a great association with the horse but wasn’t able to come and ride him today. Paul gave him a great ride. It’s a very special day.”