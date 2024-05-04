Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is set to be hotly-contested as one of the highest profile racing events returns.

Held over one and a quarter miles at Churchill Downs in Louisville, the Derby is contested by three-year-old thoroughbreds.

The most-watched and best-attended of the American “Triple Crown” events, the 2023 race was won by Mage, ridden by Javier Castellano for trainer Gustavo Delgado.

Which of the 20 entrants will power around the dirt track to succeed last year’s winner?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby will be held on Saturday 4 May at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Post time is 11.57pm BST (6.57 pm ET).

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Derby live on Sky Sports Racing, with coverage on the channel from 8.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Runners and riders

1.Dornoch (Trainer: Danny Gargan, Jockey: Luis Saez)

2. Sierra Leone (Trainer: Chad Brown, Jockey: Tyler Gafflione)

3. Mystik Dan (Trainer: Kenny McPeek, Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.)

4. Catching Freedom (Trainer: Brad Cox, Jockey: Flavien Prat)

5. Catalytic (Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr., Jockey: Jose Ortiz)

6. Just Steel (Trainer: Wayne Lukas, Jockey: Keith Amussen)

7. Honor Marie (Trainer: Whit Beckman, Jockey: Ben Curtis)

8. Just a Touch (Trainer: Brad Cox, Jockey: Florent Geroux)

10. T O Password (Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi, Jockey: Kimura Kazushi)

11. Forever Young (Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi, Jockey: Susumu Fujita)

12. Track Phantom (Trainer: Steve Asmussen, Jockey: Joel Rosario)

13. West Saratoga (Trainer: Kenny McPeek, Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.)

14. Endlessly (Trainer: Michael McCarthy, Jockey: Umberto Rispoli)

15. Domestic Product (Trainer: Chad Brown, Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.)

16. Grand Mo the First (Trainer: Victor Barboza Jr., Jockey: Emisael Jaramillo)

17. Fierceness (Trainer: Todd Pletcher, Jockey: John Velazquez)

18. Stronghold (Trainer: Phil D’Amato, Jockey: Antonio Fresu)

19. Resilience (Trainer: William I. Mott, Jockey: Junior Alvarado)

20. Society Man (Trainer: Terunobu Fujita, Jockey: Kazushi Kimura)

21. Epic Ride (Trainer: John Ennis, Jockey: Adam Beschizza)

Get the latest Kentucky Derby prediction and odds here.