Dr Jerry Hill awarded MBE

Dr Jerry Hill, the British Horseracing Authority’s chief medical adviser, has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Hill has been honoured for his services to British horse racing during the coronavirus pandemic.

He played a pivotal role in devising the new protocols needed for the industry to resume on June 1 in 2020.

Hill said: “I am genuinely humbled by this award. British racing’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been a truly collaborative one, and the industry has shown what it can achieve when it pulls together.

“I believe that this award reflects the hard work and commitment of many people across the sport.”

Annamarie Phelps, chair of the BHA, said: “This award recognises Dr Hill’s remarkable achievements on behalf of the racing industry.

“Jerry’s priority throughout the COVID crisis has always been to put the health of racing’s participants, racegoers and the general population first.

“This has similarly been the case throughout his six years as BHA chief medical adviser, during which the sport has made significant progress in the field of participant health and wellbeing.”