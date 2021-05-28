Meade eyes Derby tilt for Lone Eagle

Lone Eagle is likely to take his chance in next week’s Cazoo Derby after bouncing back to winning form at Goodwood.

The Galileo colt swept to victory by four lengths from Yibir in the Listed Cocked Hat Stakes this month, carrying a 5lb penalty for a Group Three success at Newmarket last autumn.

Lone Eagle’s latest performance showed his near five-length defeat in Sandown’s Classic Trial on his seasonal debut in April was not a true reflection of his ability.

Trainer Martyn Meade was delighted with the improvement, and at this stage is leaning towards running the colt at Epsom

“We haven’t made a final decision yet, but it’s still on the cards we’ll run him,” said the Manton handler.

“He won at Goodwood with a 5lb penalty and 59 knot headwind. He did it well – so I think we have to ignore Sandown, where he ran flat. He bounced back well, and Goodwood should put him spot on to go to Epsom.

“Obviously, he’s a big price – but I think there’s no reason why he shouldn’t take his chance. He’ll cope with the ground and the track.

“We’ll see how he is over the next couple of days and make a final decision.”

Meade has run out of time, however, to get Gloucestershire ready for the colts’ Classic.

The son of Flintshire made a winning debut over a mile and three furlongs at Kempton in December, but his reappearance has been delayed after he got a bad infection in his off hind in March which took a long time to clear.

“I don’t think we’re going to get him there,” said Meade.

“He really needs to have a run before – I think it would be wrong to run him straight there. It could be asking too much.

“I haven’t got a plan at the moment, but he’s progressing well.”

Meade may be represented in the Cazoo Oaks by Technique who was beaten just a head by Wirko in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom in April but then ran below expectations when seventh of eight in Lingfield’s Oaks Trial.

“I’ll possibly run Technique in the Oaks,” he said.

“She was a bit disappointing at Lingfield – but she’s going great at home, so we might have a tilt with her.

“She ran a good race (at Epsom), so we know she acts on the track. The only consideration is whether she will get the trip – but I think she will.”