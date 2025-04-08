Why Grand National winning jockey won’t receive a penny in prize money

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Patrick Mullins will not receive any prize money for his efforts in steering Nick Rockett to victory in the 2025 Grand National on Saturday.

The 35-year-old experienced a whirlwind of emotions as he edge his charge to the finish post at Aintree ahead of previous champion I Am Maximus to claim the victory.

Alongside the Cheltenham Gold Cup, the Grand National is the biggest prize in horseracing and the one race that jockeys aim to win before the end of their careers.

Mullins’ achievement is even more impressive given he is classed as an amateur jockey though that means he does not get to share in the financial rewards.

Winning jockeys usually take home about 8% of the prize money with those who place (finish in the top two to six depending on the race) receiving around 4%.

For the Grand National that equates to around £40,000 for the winning jockey but as Mullins is an amatuer he does not receive a fee for riding.

In theory, amateur jockeys race for pleasure over making a living but it is not uncommon to see them participate in both flat and jump races against professionals.

Mullins comes from a horseracing family which includes his trainer dad Willie, trainer cousin Emmet and jockey cousin David, i the latest to taste victory in the Grand National.

open image in gallery Patrick Mullins celebrates his Grand National victory atop Nick Rockett ( Getty Images )

He said: "I had too good a start and was having to take him [Nick Rockett] back all the way. I was wondering at the Canal Turn had I lost too much ground, but he just jumped fantastic. Then I was there too soon and it is a long way from the back of the last with Paul [Townend, riding I Am Maximus] on my outside.

"It's everything I've dreamed of since I was a kid. I know it's a cliche, but when I was five or six years old, I was reading books about the National and watching black and white videos of Red Rum. To put my name there is very special."

open image in gallery Nick Rockett and Patrick Mullins on their way to winning the Grand National ( Nigel French for The Jockey Club/PA Wire )

Willie Mullins, who trained the winning horse said he was just thinking about his son riding the winner. He explained: “I was single-mindedly thinking about Patrick riding the winner.

"Patrick comes in every morning and runs the whole show. He's very precise and concise about things. He knows what to do and when to do it. I am absolutely delighted for him.

"You dream about winning big races here and there but the first race we saw growing up was the Grand National in black and white. We all lived every year for the horse you were going to back in the National - and the owners and trainers of the National runners were heroes in our game."