New Science steers Royal Ascot course with winning debut

New Science appears to have earned himself a place in Charlie Appleby’s Royal Ascot squad after making an impressive start to his career at Yarmouth.

Plenty was expected of the Lope De Vega colt in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes, with solid support ensuring William Buick’s mount went off the 13-8 favourite.

The youngster was soon in front and always appeared to have matters under control, quickening clear and passing the post with a length and a half in hand over Reach For The Moon, despite being eased in the closing stages.

Next on the agenda for New Science is the Chesham Stakes, a race Appleby won with the brilliant Pinatubo two seasons ago.

Appleby said: “I was delighted with him. His homework had been nice, and we were going into the race confident he’d be a player.

“William was very pleased with the way he did it. We kept it simple – he popped away and led at his own gallop – and picked up at the right end as well.

“Realistically all roads lead to Ascot now for a tilt at the Chesham. Pinatubo started at six furlongs and stepped up to seven at Ascot, whereas this horse has bounced straight out over seven – and with his pedigree, he’s going to be more suited to going further in time.”

Appleby and Buick went on to complete a quick-fire double, with 5-4 market leader Kemari proving a different class to his rivals in division one of the QuinnBet Maiden Stakes.

Runner-up on his Newmarket debut a fortnight ago, the gelded son of Dubawi showed the benefit of that run as he pulled six lengths clear of outsider Fantasising with the minimum of fuss.

Charlie Appleby and William Buick (PA Wire)

Appleby added: “We were pleased with his first run, which was very much about trying to put some manners on him – he’s a playful character, shall we say?!

“We put the hood on him at Newmarket, but Adam (Kirby) was happy for that to come off after that run – and we left it off today.

“William was delighted and said he was very professional. He popped out and made his own gallop and stretched out well.

“Staying is going to be his forte for the future. He’s not going to get into Ascot, because he’s only got two runs under his belt, so he doesn’t qualify for any of those heritage handicaps.

“We’ll sit tight for the minute and map something out further on down the line.”

Royal Ascot could also be on the agenda for Title, after he got off the mark at the third attempt in division two of the maiden.

The Highclere Thoroughbred Racing-owned juvenile was not winning out of turn, having been beaten a neck and a short head on his two previous outings at Newbury.

Hot favourite Sea Karats (6-5) – who is a full-sister to the exciting Al Aasy and was second in the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes last time – did her best to make a race of it, but Roger Varian’s 15-8 chance asserted late on to prevail by a length and three-quarters.

The King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot would have to be a likely next target for him

Harry Herbert, Highclere’s managing director and chairman, said: “He’s always been held in very high regard by Roger, who was excited with his work coming into this.

“After his last run at Newbury, we were considering a Derby trial. But Roger said he’d like to give him more time, so we knocked the Derby on the head.

“I think he’s a really exciting prospect. We’ll talk it through with Roger, but the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot would have to be a likely next target for him.”