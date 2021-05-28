Conditions key to Euchen Glen agenda

Jim Goldie’s plans for Euchen Glen will revolve around soft ground after the talented and versatile performer sprang a 20-1 surprise at Sandown.

The eight-year-old came from last to first on Thursday evening to land the mile-and-a-quarter Brigadier Gerard Stakes by a convincing four and a quarter lengths from Sangarius and take his Group Three tally to three.

Goldie has not given Euchen Glen any entries at Royal Ascot next month, but would consider supplementing him for the Hardwicke Stakes over a mile and a half if conditions were suitable.

The Glasgow trainer is thinking the same about the Coral-Eclipse back over Sandown’s 10 furlongs on July 3 – if the heavens opened.

“We didn’t put him in at Ascot,” he said.

“He has won on good to firm, but he is very good on soft. We might supplement him for the Hardwicke Stakes if it came up soft, but that’s unlikely.

“We’ll see. It would be the same for the Eclipse. We might supplement him for that if it was soft.

“Long-term, we might be looking at Ascot for the Champion Stakes (in October).”

Goldie rates the Brigadier Gerard victory as arguably Euchen Glen’s best performance.

“You could say that was a career best last night,” he added.

That was his third Group Three, and he carried a penalty as well - which takes some doing Trainer Jim Goldie, on Euchen Glen

“If you take the form as literal, the second is rated 114, and we gave him 3lb and a four-length beating. We’ll see what the handicapper does.

“If he put Euchen Glen up to 110 (from 106), then the Ebor could be interesting. It’s a quandary for the handicapper.

“You’d think the horse as an eight-year-old wouldn’t be better than he was last year. He had him at 110 last year.

“It was one of those special moments, especially when no-one expected it, yet he’s a soft-ground horse that went off at 20-1.

“He’s a talented horse. That was his third Group Three, and he carried a penalty as well – which takes some doing.”