O’Brien looking towards Royal Ascot with Love

Dual Classic-winning filly Love looks set to make her seasonal return in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot

Aidan O’Brien had been hoping to start her four-year-old campaign in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, but ultimately elected not to run the daughter of Galileo at the Curragh.

The Group One feature on day of the Royal meeting has now been pencilled in, where the 1000 Guineas and Oaks winner from last year could be joined by Armory, who created a smart impression in winning the Huxley Stakes at Chester earlier this month.

The latter ended his 2020 campaign with a fine second to former stablemate Sir Dragonet in the Cox Plate in October.

Love was in a league of her own at Epsom last year (PA Archive)

O’Brien said: “I wanted to run Love this weekend, but I couldn’t run her on that ground.

“She will probably end up going to the Prince of Wales’s and could go there with Armory.”

O’Brien still went close in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, with Broome going down by a short head to Helvic Dream.

He is now set to step up in trip, with O’Brien adding: “Broome ran a great race and will probably go up to a mile and a half. There’s the Coronation Cup or the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot – one or the other, I would imagine.”