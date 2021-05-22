Tribal Craft bags Bronte Cup honours at York

Tribal Craft was a ready winner of the Group Three William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies’ Stakes at York for David Probert and trainer Andrew Balding.

Last seen finishing second in the Listed Buckhounds Stakes at Ascot earlier in the month, the filly deftly handled a step up in grade to land the one-mile-six-furlong contest by two and three-quarter lengths.

Starting at 10-1, the five-year-old took up the lead with a furlong left to travel and pulled away easily under Probert to land a first success at Group level.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with her,” Balding said.

“That was a great run and it’s fantastic to get a win in a Group race with her.

“She relished the ground and was very impressive.

“I’m grateful to Jeff (Smith owner) for keeping her in training.

“We might go for something like the Lillie Langtry (at Goodwood) with her, which would qualify her for the Ebor, but there are lots of options and the ground will be important.”

Keith Dalgleish’s Volatile Analyst returned to the Knavesmire to claim the seven-furlong William Hill Pick Your Places Handicap under Callum Rodriguez after a ninth-placed finish at the track on his seasonal reappearance.

The four-year-old started at 9-1 for the seven-runner contest and clung to the inside rail to take up the lead two furlongs from home, holding off a late challenge from Ralph Beckett’s Tomfre to prevail by a a length and three-quarters.

Rodriguez made it a double as Pendleton triumphed in the five-furlong williamhill.com Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap.

Lining up after losing out by just a nose on his seasonal debut at Ascot, the gelding was this time victorious as he took up the running in the final furlong and crossed the line three-quarters of a length ahead of Sunday Sovereign.

“He’s a good horse,” said trainer Michael Dods of the 100-30 favourite.

“As you can see, he’s a big horse and he wasn’t quite mature. He went home for the winter and he had a slight injury, he came back into training and we just took our time with him.

“Hopefully patience has paid off, he’s speeding up a lot, he probably needed the run at Ascot.

“He’s quickened up nicely and he loves that ground. Callum was wanting to come back a bit and go around them, but he said he was going too well and he couldn’t get hold of him and get him back.

“He had to sit and once the gaps came, he did it superbly.”

He ran well at Ascot the other week over six (furlongs), so if he got in we'd have to think about it Michael Dods, trainer

The five-year-old is a general 8-1 chance for the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot after the victory, a race his trainer will consider despite regarding the horse as more of a five-furlong specialist.

“He ran well at Ascot the other week over six (furlongs), so if he got in we’d have to think about it.

“I think he’s developing into a five-furlong horse, he’s just so quick.”

William Knight’s Spanish Kiss relished conditions on his his turf debut when taking the William Hill Extra Place Races Handicap under Daniel Muscutt.

The 13-2 chance took to the front of the 16-runner field with two furlongs left to travel and was unchallenged from then on, eventually crossing the line three and a quarter lengths clear of Saeed bin Suroor’s Live Your Dream.

“It was his first time on turf, we thought he’d appreciate the ground and he just loved it,” Knight said.

“Daniel got him into a lovely rhythm, you’d like to think there’s more improvement there.

“We’ve always held him in high regard, hence why we kept him as a four-year-old – Kennet Valley (owners) don’t always keep them at four.

“He’s a little bit quirky, but I think he’s just now growing up and I hope he can go on again from today.”

Joseph Tuite’s The Organiser impressed on his debut when taking the William Hill EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at 11-2 under Cam Hardie.

The two-year-old was a comfortable winner of the six furlong contest, triumphing by three and a half lengths, and is now a 20-1 chance for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

“We’ve always liked him, he’s always been a very nice horse,” Tuite said.

“He’s come here and done what I’d hoped he’d do, but you like to see them do it.

“We think he’s a very nice horse, he’s always pleased us and you want to come racing, the dream is still alive then.”

Oisin Murphy has ridden him in work and rates him very highly, but I haven't put him with anything that would tell me he has to go to a Coventry Joseph Tuite, trainer

Regarding the prospect of a Coventry entry, the trainer said: “We’d love the think that, he’s quite a talented horse.

“Oisin Murphy has ridden him in work and rates him very highly, but I haven’t put him with anything that would tell me he has to go to a Coventry.”

Maison De York scored a third successive win when taking the Reg Bond “Always And Forever” Handicap over a mile for trainer and co-owner Grant Tuer.

The concluding contest, the Hudson Quarter York Palace Capital Handicap for amateur jockeys, then went the way of Lola Showgirl for David Loughnane and Bradley Roberts.