Noon Star misses Oaks

Noon Star has been ruled out of the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom because of a blood disorder.

Sir Michael Stoute’s charge had been as low as 10-1 for the fillies’ Classic after winning two of her four starts and finishing second in the Musidora Stakes at York last time out.

However, a setback means the daughter of Galileo, who is out of multiple Group One winner Midday, will not line up at Epsom on Friday.

A statement issued on behalf of Stoute read: “Noon Star will not now be running in the Cazoo Oaks on Friday, due to a blood disorder.”

Royal Ascot could be the next port of call for Noon Star, however, with the Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes on June 17 a possible target.

Owner Juddmonte tweeted: “Noon Star has had a temporary setback so will not run in the Oaks on Friday. All being well, she could head to the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.”

Aidan O’Brien is set to launch a five-pronged assault on the Oaks, headed by ante-post favourite Santa Barbara

The daughter of Derby hero Camelot was joint-favourite for the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on just her second career start following reports of spectacular workouts on the Ballydoyle gallops.

Santa Barbara is favourite for the Oaks (PA Archive)

Santa Barbara ultimately came up a little short over the Rowley Mile, but was only beaten a length and a quarter into fourth place and her trainer has not lost any faith in his exciting filly.

He said: “Santa Barbara is very well and this was always pencilled in to be her second run this year.

“We were delighted with her run in the Guineas and everything has gone well with her since. That was a big ask for her. She passed every test we put in front of her with flying colours and probably to ask for any other result wouldn’t have been right.

“We were always going to go into the Oaks not knowing if she stays a mile and a half – I suppose we’re going to find that out. She’s by Camelot, which is a big help, and we know she’s got a lot of class.

“She’s only had the two runs, which is not a lot going into the Oaks, but we’re excited and looking forward to seeing her run.”

Next in the betting is stablemate Snowfall – winner of the Musidora Stakes at York.

“We were delighted with her (Snowfall) in York and she’s come out of that very well. We think maybe going up in trip on better ground and maybe having a year under her belt to get stronger has all been a help to her,” O’Brien said.

“She’s always been a very good home worker and always worked like a filly that had loads of class.”

The trainer is also preparing to saddle market springer Divinely, as well as outsiders La Joconde and Willow, adding: “We always liked Divinely a lot. She’s a sister to Found who won a Group Three last year and has had the one run in Lingfield this year.

Her homework has been very nice since and all her figures from her works have been coming out very high Aidan O'Brien on Divinely

“Ryan said he was delighted with the run. He said they went very slow and that didn’t suit her, but he was really happy with her.

“Her homework has been very nice since and all her figures from her works have been coming out very high – that’s usually a very good sign.

“La Joconde is another filly we always thought more of than she showed. We think there’s plenty to come from her – she’s a very solid filly and we think that she has loads of quality.

“Willow is out of Peeping Fawn and has progressed with every run and will progress more. She’ll love the trip and if there is any ease in the ground, that won’t bother her. Physically she’s done very well as well.

“We just think and feel that they’re all bred to be Oaks fillies and it might be very wrong to stop them from taking their chance.”