Santa Barbara part of strong Oaks team for O’Brien

Ante-post favourite Santa Barbara heads 15 fillies still in contention for Friday’s Cazoo Oaks at Epsom

The Aidan O’Brien-trained runner will be on something of a retrieval mission in the 12-furlong Classic having finished only fourth as the joint-favourite in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket earlier this month.

She could form part of a strong Ballydoyle challenge with impressive Musidora winner Snowfall also in the mix for O’Brien, along with Divinely, La Jaconde and Willow.

Snowfall (right) was impressive at York (PA Wire)

Sir Michael Stoute’s Musidora runner-up Noon Star could renew rivalry with Snowfall, along with third-placed Teona from Roger Varian’s yard and the fourth, Mystery Angel, who has been supplemented at a cost of £22,500.

Saffron Beach finished second in the 1000 Guineas and is on course to step up in distance after pleasing Jane Chapple-Hyam in a gallop at Epsom on Monday.

Hollie Doyle is set for a first Oaks ride (PA Wire)

Lingfield Oaks Trial winner Sherbet Lemon, who is trained by Archie Watson, is set to be a first Oaks ride for Hollie Doyle with Dubai Fountain and Zeyaadah, first and second in the Cheshire Oaks, also in contention for Mark Johnston and Varian respectively.

Varian has a third string in Lingfield second Save A Forest with Hugo Palmer’s third Ocean Road and the seventh, Technique from Martyn Meade’s team, completing the 15 possibles.