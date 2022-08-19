Stradivarius ruled out of Lonsdale Cup at York with injury
The eight-year-old was due to bid for a fourth win in the race
Stradivarius will miss this afternoon's Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York due to a bruised foot.
The eight-year-old was due to bid for a fourth win in the race and a seventh victory overall on the Knavesmire after pushing Kyprios all the way in the Goodwood Cup last time out.
However, trainers John and Thady Gosden declared the son of Sea The Stars a non-runner just before 6am, leaving a field seven to go to post.
Trueshan was once regarded as the heir to Stradivarius' staying crown and lowered the colours of the three-time Gold Cup winner twice at the backend of last season - in the Prix du Cadran and the Long Distance Cup at Ascot.
A place behind Stradivarius at Goodwood, trainer Alan King has stated he will only line up if an adequate amount of rain appears in Yorkshire.
He said: "He'll only run if it rains, it's as simple as that. There's some rain coming through but we don't know what quantity, so we'll just have to see what the morning brings."
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies