Stradivarius ruled out of Lonsdale Cup at York with injury

The eight-year-old was due to bid for a fourth win in the race

Sports Staff
Friday 19 August 2022 09:12
Comments
(Getty Images)

Stradivarius will miss this afternoon's Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York due to a bruised foot.

The eight-year-old was due to bid for a fourth win in the race and a seventh victory overall on the Knavesmire after pushing Kyprios all the way in the Goodwood Cup last time out.

However, trainers John and Thady Gosden declared the son of Sea The Stars a non-runner just before 6am, leaving a field seven to go to post.

Trueshan was once regarded as the heir to Stradivarius' staying crown and lowered the colours of the three-time Gold Cup winner twice at the backend of last season - in the Prix du Cadran and the Long Distance Cup at Ascot.

A place behind Stradivarius at Goodwood, trainer Alan King has stated he will only line up if an adequate amount of rain appears in Yorkshire.

He said: "He'll only run if it rains, it's as simple as that. There's some rain coming through but we don't know what quantity, so we'll just have to see what the morning brings."

