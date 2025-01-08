Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strong Leader, a major disappointment in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot before Christmas, will bid to repair his reputation in the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham later this month having undergone a wind operation.

A Grade One winner of the Liverpool Hurdle for trainer Olly Murphy last spring, the eight-year-old made a winning return at Newbury in the Grade Two Long Distance Hurdle before being sent off favourite for Ascot’s pre-Christmas staying hurdling feature.

However, Strong Leader was unable to make his presence felt, backing out of contention before two out to finish well adrift of back-to-back winner Crambo, as he came home last of the 10 runners.

Having been found to have a wind issue, he has since had his palate cauterised by renowned expert Ben Brain and is back on track ahead of his next assignment at Prestbury Park on January 25.

“He’s in good form and I’m really happy with him – he’s now back in full work and aiming for the Cleeve,” said Murphy.

“He’s had his palate cauterised and Ben Brain, the wind specialist, thought that would help things.

“I would have been more disappointed if he had finished third or fourth at Ascot to be honest, but he just didn’t run his race and he’s come out of it with an excuse and the wind issue.

“I said before the Long Walk I didn’t want to have an excuse and you need to turn up with your A game in those Grade Ones, but he did come back with the wind issue and he’ll head to the Cleeve and we’ll find out a bit more about him then.

“Every horse is entitled to an off day and he had an off day and came out of it with an issue, so hopefully the Cleeve can be a nice stepping stone on the road to the spring. He ran well in the Cleeve last year.

“I think the Cleeve will give us a good idea if he’s a horse for the Stayers’ or we freshen him up and head to Aintree again fresh.”