Epsom Derby result: Adayar proves surprise winner ahead of Mojo Star
Sports Staff
Saturday 05 June 2021 16:47 comments
Adayar sprang a 16-1 surprise as he came home a wide-margin winner of the Epsom Derby.
Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by Adam Kirby, the Godolphin-owned son of Frankel shot clear in the final furlong to give his handler a second win after Masar in 2018.
Mojo Star, a 50-1 chance, took second, with the winner’s stablemate Hurricane Lane in third.
